Former Alabama DE Chris Braswell selected by Tampa Bay in second round of 2024 NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football defensive end Chris Braswell has been selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Braswell had a strong 2023 season. Though he didn’t grab much of the spotlight, he put up respectable numbers. He recorded 42 total tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown.

Braswell is a former five-star recruit who had to wait his turn in Tuscaloosa with the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner roaming the edge of the Alabama defense.

Now Braswell will make his mark at the next level with the Bucs!

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow other former Alabama football players who are looking to begin their professional careers through the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire