Footballer, 20, suffers cardiac arrest during game

A 20-year-old footballer is recovering in hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest during a game on Saturday.

Jack Marshall, a player for Bedfordshire-side Kempston Rovers, collapsed on the pitch during an away-game against Hadley FC in Barnet.

The player, from Luton, had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted several years ago which successfully revived him after four attempts.

His mother, Samantha Marshall, said he was recovering in hospital and expected to be home in the coming days.

The ICD is similar to one fitted to Luton player Tom Lockyer after he collapsed during a match against Bournemouth in December.

Manager Richard Hill said he felt the defibrillator activate as he tried to check Mr Marshall's pulse.

He recalled: "I was feeling for his pulse and it went off. He looked at me and went 'where am I'.

"He's had it for seven years, and it's never gone off, and this was the first time."

The Kempston Rovers boss praised his team, Hadley FC and all the officials at the ground for helping deal with the situation.

The footballer has previously raised about £16,000 for Great Ormand Street Hospital's cardiac unit.

Funds were raised through charity balls organised by him and his family.

In February, the 20-year-old was the first responder after his father collapsed and recieved 845 volts from his own ICD.

Ms Marshall added: "I would like to thank the squad, the managers, the officials and the fans for their incredible support

"He's been perfect since he got into the hospital, he's feeling well and he just wants to go home."

