Football recruiting: Zionsville receiver Eugene Hilton set with two official visits

One of the state’s top football prospects is starting to get his official visit schedule set.

Zionsville wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. has official visits set to Wisconsin (May 31-June 2) and Georgia (June 14-16). The 6-2, 195-pound Hilton, the son of former Colts’ star T.Y. Hilton, worked out in front of a few dozen college coaches with his teammates on Thursday morning during Zionsville’s spring college showcase.

“There have been some schools making a big push,” said Hilton, mentioning Clemson and Michigan, who both had coaches in to watch him Thursday.

Hilton, who caught 46 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games last season as a junior, made a trip to Michigan for spring practice and received an offer. He has developed a connection with offensive pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, who watched Hilton on Thursday.

“Ever since I headed to Michigan to watch spring practice it’s been pretty fun,” Hilton said. “I got to talk to coach Bellamy a little bit and obviously he was out here today. It’s been great seeing coaches come and show that they have interest.”

Clemson has been recruiting Hilton for about a year. He does not yet have an offer from the Tigers but will make an unofficial visit on May 9.

Zionsville receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (left) and HSE receiver Donovan Hamilton (right) meet at midfield after both put on a show in the Royals' win Friday night.

In addition to Georgia, Wisconsin, Clemson and Michigan, Hilton said Ole Miss and Purdue are among the other schools showing the most interest at this point. Wisconsin, which will receive his first official visit, has been involved with Hilton since early in his recruitment, making his top six schools last September.

“It’s a great relationship,” Hilton said of Wisconsin. “I love talking to coach ‘G’ (Wisconsin receivers coach Kenny Guiton joined the staff in January after three years at Arkansas), the receivers coach. He’s a fun guy. I like being around him the times we see each other and all that. I have a great relationship with him and a pretty good relationship with all the staff over there. … I’m really just looking forward to seeing Madison and seeing what they have to offer.”

The reason for Hilton’s interest in Georgia seems obvious considering the program’s recent success. The Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and ’22 and were 13-1 last year with an Orange Bowl victory.

Hilton visited Georgia for spring practice in March, three weeks after receiving an offer from the Bulldogs. There is a family connection there as new Georgia receivers coach James Coley was the offensive coordinator at Florida International in 2007 and recruited T.Y. Hilton to FIU.

“I love how they compete,” Hilton said of Georgia. “They come out there every day and compete, you can tell. And they develop guys. … When you go down there, you can tell it’s different.”

Hilton also visited Ole Miss during the spring and has long had a connection with that program, which offered him a scholarship more than a year ago. Ole Miss has a new receivers coach and passing game coordinator, George McDonald, who was previously coaching the receivers at Illinois.

“I like that staff, too,” Hilton said. “I went there a couple times for spring practice and like how they compete too. They do a lot of things different.”

Zionsville High School junior Eugene Hilton (2) reaches over the defense of Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Donovan Rhodes (0) to pull in a reception during the second half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zionsville High School.

Purdue, which was the first program to offer Hilton during his sophomore season at Zionsville, has also remained consistently in contact.

“I love coach C.P. (receivers coach Cory Patterson),” he said. “He always brings energy. (Coach Ryan Walters) as well. Everywhere there, they come and support. They came to one of my basketball games last year when it was me and Donovan (Hamilton, a Purdue receiver commit). I love the way they throw the ball.”

Hilton plans to graduate in December of his senior season and enroll early in college, meaning he will not play basketball next season for Zionsville. But that was expected as he prepares for a senior season that he hopes will prepare him for a strong start to his college career.

While there are a lot of different reasons for Hilton to like the colleges recruiting him, he hears many of the same qualities coaches like about his game.

“They like my catch radius and my willingness to go win and compete,” he said. “I try to be aggressive as much as I can, win as many reps as I can. I think that’s what they like about me. I’ll compete, catch the ball and my route running and ability to run after the catch.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Zionsville WR Eugene Hilton has two official visits set, new interest