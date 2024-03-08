CB East's Carroll, a four-star recruit, has offers from Alabama, Penn State and many more

Mike Moosbrugger is a mountain of a man.

All of 6-foot-7 and a more-than-solid 280-plus pounds, the 1997 Central Bucks East graduate, who played offensive line at Wake Forest and in the Canadian Football League, does not mince words when it comes to the abilities of current CB East junior Mike Carroll.

"Mike is going to be the best offensive linemen to ever come out of Bucks County," Moosbrugger said.

"He has everything you could ask for in a football player. Size, strength, quickness, intelligence — it's all there and he's only going to get better and better and bigger."

Carroll, a four-star recruit, can look Moosbrugger in the eye and also carries his 305 pounds with ease.

Central Bucks East junior Mike Carroll (left) has received over 30 Division I-A offers.

CB East's Carroll to get bigger and better

"I could see Mike growing even more, maybe getting to 6-8. He's 6-6, 6-7 now and he'll also put on some more weight," said Moosbrugger, the CB East offensive line coach.

"But his frame can handle it. He's working and working in the weight room and is only going to get bigger and stronger."

Not surprisingly, others have noticed.

Penn State head coach James Franklin helicoptered in to East recently to visit with Carroll as did Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. Others have followed.

It was an exciting day at CB East as they welcomed James Franklin, the head coach of Penn State football! A big thank you to Coach Franklin for spreading the Penn State spirit and making our day memorable. pic.twitter.com/6oKSLJchp9 — Central Bucks SD (@CBSDSchools) February 2, 2024

Penn State, Alabama, many others after CB East's Carroll

Carroll's list of suitors grows by the day. It's over 30 now although Carroll has tried to narrow the field somewhat.

When asked to name the top contenders to earn his commitment (with nothing set in stone at this point), he rattled off a bunch (in alphabetical order): Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin for now.

The latest to offer was Alabama on Wednesday, an offer Carroll called on "X" (formerly Twitter) his "dream school".

A summer college decision for CB East's Carroll?

"I think I'd like to make a decision maybe in July or August," said Carroll, who spent his first two high school years at La Salle High before transferring to East.

"Before my senior season, I think, would be a good time to do it. It would really feel good to know where I was going and then I can concentrate on my senior year."

"It's exciting to have this opportunity. I remember how it felt when I got my first offer, from Temple, and to where it is now is really unbelievable."

Big-time talents like Carroll, who is on ESPN's Top 300 recruiting list for the class of 2025 and is ranked as the No. 9-player in Pennsylvania, draw big-time interest.

Central Bucks East's Mike Carroll.

"There are big-time coaches here all the time to talk to Mike," CB East head coach John Donnelly said. "SEC, Big Ten, you name it, coaches from all over.

"This is a really big decision for a young kid and I'm glad he's taking his time. He did some game-day visits last fall, but he's now going to visit some places during their spring football to try and get a better idea about the coaches and their approaches to the game."

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Penn State, Alabama in mix to land CB East's four-star recruit Carroll