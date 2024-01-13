Flyers rally again from 2 goals down, beat Wild in overtime

Flyers rally again from 2 goals down, beat Wild in overtime originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For a second straight game, the Flyers erased a two-goal deficit to pick up a win after regulation.

This time, the Flyers faced the deficit in the third period and won during overtime with a 4-3 decision Friday night over the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Prior to the last two games, the Flyers did not have a comeback win when trailing by two goals. Now they have two.

Joel Farabee scored the OT winner on the power play with his second goal of the game.

Tyson Foerster got the Flyers within 3-2 with his second career goal against future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury. A little under a minute and a half later, Owen Tippett sniped the equalizer.

The goals came with under 10 and a half minutes to go in regulation.

The Flyers (22-14-6) have won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 14-19, when they won three straight. They're one of 11 teams with 50 or more points so far this season.

John Tortorella's club is 8-6 after regulation. Last season, it was 5-13.

The Flyers swept their two-game regular-season series from the Wild (17-19-5). They rolled Minnesota in October, 6-2, at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wild are a banged-up team, missing Kirill Kaprizov, Filip Gustavsson, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin.

• A major difference in the Flyers this season has been their ability to win close games.

They've played a ton of them, living on the edge quite a bit. But they've definitely grown in tight games and it's a sign that they're competitive most nights.

The Flyers improved to 10-5-6 in games decided by one goal and this was the 12th time they've gone to OT in the last 22 games.

You can't say they're not entertaining.

• Farabee is building himself an excellent season.

Coming off a career-high 23:32 minutes Wednesday night, Farabee put up his first two-goal performance of the season.

He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and a plus-6 rating over the last 17 games. He has 32 points on the season, seven away from matching his total last season.

And going back to last season (March 17), he has 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in his past 57 games.

Farabee, Tippett (one goal, one assist) and Travis Konecny (two assists) had multi-point efforts against Minnesota.

Farabee is 23, Tippett is 24 and Konecny is 26. Promising group in a good age range.

• The Flyers' power play has produced a goal in four consecutive games.

• Carter Hart finished with 26 saves on 29 shots.

The 25-year-old wasn't at his best but he also made some timely saves.

Ryan Hartman somehow snuck a bouncing shot through the area of Hart's right skate and the post early in the third period to give the Wild a 2-1 lead. It was a shot Hart needs to stop.

Under three minutes later, the Flyers had a breakdown and Matt Boldy fired one home to put the Flyers in a two-goal hole.

The first goal Hart allowed changed direction off of Jamie Drysdale's stick early in the second period. Marcus Foligno may have gotten away with a hand pass, which Cam York couldn't handle and it sent Minnesota the other way.

Hart was the Flyers' best player in a scoreless first period.

Fleury stopped 31 of the Flyers' 35 shots.

• After an impressive Flyers debut Wednesday night, Drysdale recorded another assist and was a plus-1 in 22:09 minutes.

The 21-year-old showed some physicality defensively and made up for a turnover in OT by backchecking to disrupt Joel Eriksson Ek's breakaway.

• Bobby Brink, who had played just 10:47 minutes per game over the last four games, was a healthy scratch.

Tortorella went with the size and experience of Nicolas Deslauriers, who sat for Wednesday night's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The rookie Brink is a native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, about a 30-minute drive away from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Torts on taking Bobby Brink out of the lineup tonight in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/aF9FZSbNah — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) January 12, 2024

• The Flyers are right back at it Saturday when they visit the scorching-hot Jets (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Winnipeg has won eight straight and is riding a 14-game point streak (12-0-2).

