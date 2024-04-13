Flyers edge Devils in Game 81, keep playoff hopes alive for now

A couple of days ago, with three games left, John Tortorella said he wanted the Flyers to keep it interesting despite having dwindling playoff hopes.

They have kept it interesting.

The Flyers, in must-win territory again Saturday, picked up a 1-0 win over the Devils at the Wells Fargo Center.

They have one game to go and their postseason push is still alive for now.

Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers (38-32-11), who have won two straight after losing a season-worst eight in a row.

The Flyers went 2-1-1 against the Devils (38-38-5) in their four-game regular-season series.

New Jersey was without 22-year-old star Jack Hughes, who was shut down this week because of a shoulder injury.

• Before the game started, the Flyers' only path to the playoffs became the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot.

The Islanders picked up a point with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers, making it impossible for the Flyers to finish in third place of the Metropolitan Division.

But, for now, they have taken over the second wild-card position by a point.

The Flyers entered Saturday chasing the Islanders (third place) and the Penguins (second wild card). They were tied with the Capitals and Red Wings in points. All four teams were in action Saturday and all four have played one fewer game than the Flyers.

The Capitals were in a tight game at home against the Lightning as the Flyers finished their game. The Red Wings are on the road against the Maple Leafs tonight and the Penguins host the Bruins. Here's the latest in the standings.

The Flyers came into Saturday with a 15.1 percent chance to make playoffs, per MoneyPuck.com, and a 5.5 percent chance, according to Hockey-Reference.com.

• Coming off a strong performance in the Flyers' 4-1 win Thursday over the NHL-best Rangers, Samuel Ersson delivered a second straight reliable start.

The 24-year-old rookie converted 19 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

New Jersey netminder Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 19 of the Flyers' 20 shots.

The Flyers came up empty in the first period when they had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:13 minutes. Ultimately, it didn't cost them.

The club's league-worst power play went 0 for 3.

• With the Flyers' season on the line, Konecny has taken his game to another level.

His game-opening marker in the second period was his NHL-leading ninth shorthanded goal over the last two seasons. Nick Seeler made an excellent defensive play to spring Konecny and Scott Laughton the other way for the 1-0 lead.

In the last two games (both wins), Konecny has two goals and an assist. The Flyers have needed that vintage Konecny.

• Wayne Simmonds was honored before the game with a video tribute and ceremonial puck drop. The beloved former Flyer signed a one-day contract to officially retire where he spent parts of eight seasons.

• The Flyers wrap up the regular season Tuesday when they host the Capitals (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

