Florida still seeking support in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Kentucky

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Florida will have several chances to prove it is worthy of a spot on the AP Top 25 rankings in 2024, but the Gators failed their first test of the year on Saturday.

An 87-85 loss to the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Gainesville is somewhat of a moral victory for a program in its second year under a young head coach, but it’s not going to get any of the voters to include UF in their poll.

Florida has at least three more opportunities to earn a poll point this month with Ole Miss, No. 5 Tennessee and a rematch with Kentucky on the schedule. While the Rebels do not have a number by their names just yet, Mississippi is unofficially ranked No. 27 in the country with 125 poll points.

Auburn is the only other SEC program that is ranked right now, but South Carolina (29) and Alabama (7) both have some support behind them.

A look at the full AP Top 25 poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

14-1

1,566 (54)

2

Houston

14-0

1,486 (7)

+1

3

Kansas

13-1

1,481 (2)

-1

4

UConn

13-2

1,335

5

Tennessee

11-3

1,291

6

Kentucky

11-2

1,253

7

North Carolina

11-3

1,213

+1

8

Arizona

12-3

1,107

+2

9

Oklahoma

13-1

1,023

+2

10

Illinois

11-3

924

-1

11

Marquette

11-4

869

-4

11

Duke

11-23

869

+3

13

Memphis

13-2

843

+2

14

Baylor

12-2

787

+4

15

Wisconsin

11-3

663

+6

16

Auburn

12-2

559

+9

17

Colorado State

13-2

436

-4

18

BYU

12-2

426

-6

19

San Diego State

13-2

386

20

Utah State

11-4

241

21

Clemson

11-4

219

-5

22

Creighton

11-3

187

23

Gonzaga

14-1

185

+1

23

Florida Atlantic

11-4

165

-7

25

Texas

11-3

148

-5

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John’s 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.

