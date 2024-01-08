Florida still seeking support in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Kentucky
Florida will have several chances to prove it is worthy of a spot on the AP Top 25 rankings in 2024, but the Gators failed their first test of the year on Saturday.
An 87-85 loss to the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Gainesville is somewhat of a moral victory for a program in its second year under a young head coach, but it’s not going to get any of the voters to include UF in their poll.
Florida has at least three more opportunities to earn a poll point this month with Ole Miss, No. 5 Tennessee and a rematch with Kentucky on the schedule. While the Rebels do not have a number by their names just yet, Mississippi is unofficially ranked No. 27 in the country with 125 poll points.
Auburn is the only other SEC program that is ranked right now, but South Carolina (29) and Alabama (7) both have some support behind them.
A look at the full AP Top 25 poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
1,566 (54)
–
2
Houston
14-0
1,486 (7)
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
1,481 (2)
-1
4
UConn
13-2
1,335
–
5
11-3
1,291
–
6
Kentucky
11-2
1,253
–
7
11-3
1,213
+1
8
Arizona
12-3
1,107
+2
9
13-1
1,023
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
924
-1
11
Marquette
11-4
869
-4
11
Duke
11-23
869
+3
13
Memphis
13-2
843
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
787
+4
15
11-3
663
+6
16
Auburn
12-2
559
+9
17
Colorado State
13-2
436
-4
18
BYU
12-2
426
-6
19
San Diego State
13-2
386
–
20
Utah State
11-4
241
–
21
11-4
219
-5
22
Creighton
11-3
187
–
23
Gonzaga
14-1
185
+1
23
Florida Atlantic
11-4
165
-7
25
Texas
11-3
148
-5
Schools Dropped Out
None
Others Receiving Votes
Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John’s 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.
