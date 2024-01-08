Florida still seeking support in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Kentucky

Florida will have several chances to prove it is worthy of a spot on the AP Top 25 rankings in 2024, but the Gators failed their first test of the year on Saturday.

An 87-85 loss to the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Gainesville is somewhat of a moral victory for a program in its second year under a young head coach, but it’s not going to get any of the voters to include UF in their poll.

Florida has at least three more opportunities to earn a poll point this month with Ole Miss, No. 5 Tennessee and a rematch with Kentucky on the schedule. While the Rebels do not have a number by their names just yet, Mississippi is unofficially ranked No. 27 in the country with 125 poll points.

Auburn is the only other SEC program that is ranked right now, but South Carolina (29) and Alabama (7) both have some support behind them.

A look at the full AP Top 25 poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 1,566 (54) – 2 Houston 14-0 1,486 (7) +1 3 Kansas 13-1 1,481 (2) -1 4 UConn 13-2 1,335 – 5 Tennessee 11-3 1,291 – 6 Kentucky 11-2 1,253 – 7 North Carolina 11-3 1,213 +1 8 Arizona 12-3 1,107 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 1,023 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 924 -1 11 Marquette 11-4 869 -4 11 Duke 11-23 869 +3 13 Memphis 13-2 843 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 787 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 663 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 559 +9 17 Colorado State 13-2 436 -4 18 BYU 12-2 426 -6 19 San Diego State 13-2 386 – 20 Utah State 11-4 241 – 21 Clemson 11-4 219 -5 22 Creighton 11-3 187 – 23 Gonzaga 14-1 185 +1 23 Florida Atlantic 11-4 165 -7 25 Texas 11-3 148 -5

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John’s 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.

