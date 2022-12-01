Florida redshirt freshman wide receiver to enter transfer portal, per report

Florida Gators redshirt freshman wide receiver Daejon Reynold has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Reynolds can not officially enter the transfer portal until Dec. 5. That is the day that players who have not graduated can officially enter the transfer portal.

A former four-star recruit, Reynolds was a part of Dan Mullen’s 2021 recruiting class. He played in just one game in 2021 and redshirt. While not among Billy Napier’s initial options, he did play in eight games this season due to an injury-depleted wide receiver room. His standout performance came against Vanderbilt, where he recorded eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Reynolds held offers from multiple Power Five programs during his initial recruitment in 2021, including programs like Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, and many others. At this time, there are no reports of where he is expected to play football next season.

Reynolds’ departure is one of many that the Gators will see this offseason, as Florida is expected to be active in the transfer portal. That isn’t a surprise, as Napier tries to shape the roster in his image.

