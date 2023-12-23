Florida QB signee DJ Lagway named 2023 Mr. Texas Football

High school football in the state of Texas is special, and there are few bigger individual honors than receiving the Mr. Texas Football Award.

Florida signee and Willis high quarterback DJ Lagway took home the prestigious award on Friday, according to a release from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

“Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the leading publication for all things football in Texas, and the TaxAct Texas Bowl are proud to announce Willis High School QB DJ Lagway as the recipient of the 2023 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award presented by Kroger,” the release read.

Lagway will be honored on Wednesday during the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which ironically features one of the teams that made a last-minute push for the future Gator — the Texas A&M Aggies.

Several notable players have taken home this award in the past, including Kyler Murray in 2014 and Johnny Manziel in 2010. Lagway threw for 4,631 yards and a Class 6A record 58 touchdowns, adding nearly 1,000 more yards and 15 scores on the ground.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire