Florida QB commit named a MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalist

It’s been a while since the Florida Gators have brought in a blue-chip quarterback, but that drought should end in five days when the early signing period opens up.

Willis High (Texas) quarterback DJ Lagway headlines UF’s 2024 recruiting class and there’s little doubt that he’s one of the best in the land. Five-star rating aside, Lagway backed up his elite on-paper status with some jaw-dropping on-the-field numbers. He finished the season with 4,631 passing yards and 58 passing touchdowns.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lagway’s senior year performance has him in the running for MaxPreps’ Player of the Year Award. Lagway was named one of five finalists for the award on Monday.’

He’s one of four quarterbacks left standing, joined by Wake Forest commit Jeremy Hecklinski, LSU commit Ju’Juan Johnson and Utah commit Isaac Wilson. Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith is the fifth member of the group and could very well become

“The five-star signal caller had one of the best seasons in Texas high school football history,” Zack Poff of MaxPreps wrote. “He threw for 4,631 yards and 58 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 72.1 percent of his attempts. He added 975 yards rushing and 15 more scores. Lagway led the Wildkats to the best season in school history, leading them to a 12-1 record with the lone loss coming against No. 6 DeSoto in the third round of the Class 6A Division 2 playoffs.”

Lagway is viewed as the future of Florida football. Hopefully, his college career is just as good as his high school run.

