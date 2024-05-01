Florida’s freshman tennis standout earns NCAA Tournament bid

The Florida Gators will be represented by one of its players at the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma, from May 20-25. Freshman Jeremy Jin, currently ITA’s No. 52-ranked singles player, was selected by the NCAA committee with an at-large bid.

Jin owned the Gators’ court one singles position for all 14 Southeastern Conference matches this season while collecting five ranked wins in his debut dual season with the Orange and Blue. His defeat of then-No. 46 Filip Planinsek of the Alabama Crimson Tide marked the high water point of the campaign for the young standout.

Florida’s top doubles tandem this dual season, Aidan Kim and Nate Bonetto, was selected as an alternate for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis Doubles Tournament after earning four ranked winning sets and a No. 26 ranking among doubles tandem in the nation.

Florida has five individual national titles in program history, including one doubles title and four singles champions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire