Florida football strength coach Craig Fitzgerald leaving for Boston College

New strength coach Craig Fitzgerald's tenure as Florida football strength coach turned out to be short.

Fitzgerald left the Florida Gators less than two months into the job on Sunday to take over as strength coach at Boston College.

Fitzgerald made the move based on his close relationship with Boston College coach Bill O'Brien, who was hired on Friday. He worked under O'Brien at Penn State from 2012-13 and with the Houston Texans from 2014-17.

"I want to thank Fitz for doing a great job during the five weeks he's been at Florida," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "He's a very professional and well-respected individual and has been a great resource for our players and our organization.'

"We understand that these decisions are part of the dynamics of the profession, and we all have been put in these dynamics at one point or another. As I've said before, this game is about relationships, and Coach O'Brien and Coach Fitz's relationship goes way back."

Fitzgerald's decision comes less than a month before the start of UF spring practice on March 7. He was hired in late December to replace former UF strength coach Mark Hocke, who was reassigned to a player development role within the organization.

"We also have a great group of strength assistants and sport science staff that I have a lot of confidence in," Napier said. "We'll regroup and we'll evaluate the situation and make another great decision for our team. "

