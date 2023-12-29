Florida basketball seeks 10th non-conference win against Quinnipiac

Florida basketball will look to cap non-conference play on a positive note when it hosts Quinnipiac on Saturday at the O'Connell Center (1 p.m., ESPNU).

The Florida Gators (9-3) are looking to finish non-conference play with 10 wins for just the third time since the 2013-14 season.

Florida has won early in the season with balance, with four of its five starters averaging in double figures in scoring, led by guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 15.9 points per game. Starting forward Tyrese Samuel (14.9 ppg, 8.8 rebounds per game) has posted five double-doubles on the season and is 10 points shy of reaching 1,000 points for his career.

A win could continue to enhance UF's NCAA Tournament resume. The Gators entered the week ranked 46th in the NET, which determines both NCAA Tournament eligibility and seeding.

"I do believe our best basketball is in front of us with this group," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "That’s the carrot that we’re dangling, and the hope is that we can reach that high level as we get into SEC play.”

Quinnipiac (9-3, 1-1 MAAC) is led by 6-foot-4 graduate student guard Matt Balanc, who is averaging 18.7 points and 2.8 3-pointers per game.

Florida is coming off a 96-57 win over Grambling State on Dec. 22, a game in which the Gators dished 27 assists, the most for UF team since posting a 27-assist game vs. Florida A&M on Dec. 5, 2007.

"That’s a heck of a number," Golden said. "Only 10 turnovers. We shot the ball very well, we were efficient, and we were pretty tough. So, really happy with the way we competed."

UF basketball guard Riley Kugel probable for Quinnipiac

Florida sophomore guard Riley Kugel has practiced this week and is probable for the Quinnipiac game after sitting out last week's game against Grambling State with a bruised foot.

Kugel has had an up-and-down start to the 2023-24 season, averaging 11.6 points on 38 percent shooting from the floor and 26.4 percent shooting from 3-point range with a negative assist-to-turnover ratio 23-33.

Florida sophomore guard Denzel Aberdeen stepped up in Kugel's absence, with 11 points and 5 assists in 24 minutes.

“My teammates and coaches always say, ‘Be ready for when your name is called,’ no matter how many minutes you may get, and no matter the position you’re in," Aberdeen said. "With Riley out, I was given an opportunity to show what I can do, and my teammates put me in the right position to score.”

