Florida basketball nets three players on All-SEC teams. Here's who was honored
Florida basketball starting point Zyon Pullin earned first-team honors, while guard Walter Clayton earned second team honors and forward Alex Condon made the all-freshman team as the Southeastern Conference announced its all-league teams on Monday.
The teams were selected based on votes from all 14 SEC coaches.
Pullin's 4.38 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second nationally. He's averaged 15.0 points per game for the Florida Gators while ranking second in the SEC in assists at 5.0.
Clayton leads UF in scoring at 17.0 points per game, and his 12 20-point games this season are the most by a Florida player since Kenny Boynton posted 13 in 2011-12.
As a backcourt duo, Pullin and Clayton’s combined 32.7 points per game are the most by two Florida players since Anthony Roberson and Matt Walsh got to 33.7 in 2003-04.
A 6-foot-11 forward from Perth, Australia, Condon leads all SEC freshmen with 6.5 rebounds per game and 38 blocked shots. He's the only Florida freshman in the 2000s to post multiple 15-rebound games and is UF's first frontcourt SEC all-freshman honoree since Patric Young in 2010-11.
2023-24 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
First Team
Mark Sears, Alabama
Johni Broome, Auburn
Zyon Pullin, Florida
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Tolu Smith III, Mississippi State
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Second Team
Jaylin Williams, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Ta’Lon Cooper, South Carolina
Meechie Johnson, South Carolina
Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Andersson Garcia, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Aden Holloway, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Silas Demary Jr., Georgia
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Other individual honors
Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris, South Carolina
Player of the Year: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Sean East II, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
