Florida basketball nets three players on All-SEC teams. Here's who was honored

Florida basketball starting point Zyon Pullin earned first-team honors, while guard Walter Clayton earned second team honors and forward Alex Condon made the all-freshman team as the Southeastern Conference announced its all-league teams on Monday.

The teams were selected based on votes from all 14 SEC coaches.

Pullin's 4.38 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second nationally. He's averaged 15.0 points per game for the Florida Gators while ranking second in the SEC in assists at 5.0.

Clayton leads UF in scoring at 17.0 points per game, and his 12 20-point games this season are the most by a Florida player since Kenny Boynton posted 13 in 2011-12.

Home cooking: Florida basketball establishes homecourt advantage in second season under Todd Golden

Tough ending: Music City mess: Florida basketball falters late in loss to Vandy

As a backcourt duo, Pullin and Clayton’s combined 32.7 points per game are the most by two Florida players since Anthony Roberson and Matt Walsh got to 33.7 in 2003-04.

A 6-foot-11 forward from Perth, Australia, Condon leads all SEC freshmen with 6.5 rebounds per game and 38 blocked shots. He's the only Florida freshman in the 2000s to post multiple 15-rebound games and is UF's first frontcourt SEC all-freshman honoree since Patric Young in 2010-11.

2023-24 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Johni Broome, Auburn

Zyon Pullin, Florida

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Tolu Smith III, Mississippi State

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Second Team

Jaylin Williams, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Ta’Lon Cooper, South Carolina

Meechie Johnson, South Carolina

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Johni Broome, Auburn

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Andersson Garcia, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Aden Holloway, Auburn

Alex Condon, Florida

Silas Demary Jr., Georgia

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Other individual honors

Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris, South Carolina

Player of the Year: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Sean East II, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 Florida Gators basketball players earn All-SEC honors