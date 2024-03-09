Music City mess: Florida basketball falters late in loss to Vandy

Tyrin Lawrence hit a go-ahead layup with 10 seconds left, lifting Vandebilt to a 79-78 win over Florida basketball on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gym.

The No. 25 Florida Gators (21-10, 11-7 SEC) failed to hold a 12-point initial lead and executed poorly down the stretch. Up 78-77 with 24 seconds left, Florida guard Walter Clayton had an in-bounds pass stole by Lawrence, which led to the winning basket.

Florida had the last possession of the game, but Clayton dribbled the ball off his foot and turned the ball over with one second left as the Gators failed to get a shot up.

Clayton had put Florida up 76-73 on a three-point play with 1:11 left, and the Gators held a three-point cushion until center Tyrese Samuel was called for a questionable foul on a defense rebound with 24 seconds remaining. Vanderbilt forward Ja'Qualon Roberts, who was fouled on the play, made both free throws with 24 seconds to cut UF's lead to 78-77.

Zyon Pullin led Florida with 20 points, with Samuel adding 16 points and Clayton scoring 11 points.

Ven-Allen Lubin led Vanderbilt (9-22, 4-14 SEC) with 25 points and 11 rebounds, with Lawrence scoring all 14 points of his points in the second half.

"We weren’t ready to play and they were just tougher than us," Samuel said. "It was their last home game. They really had nothing to lose, and we came in here like a team that had just come off a big win and thought we were just going to come here and beat a good SEC team. The SEC is the best conference in America. Anybody can beat anybody. It showed today.”

Pullin and Clayton each scored 11 points in the first half, helping Florida jump to a 39-32 halftime lead. The Gators played solid defense in the first half, limiting Vanderbilt to 26.5% shooting from the floor.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida loss:

UF basketball comes out flat to start the second half

The Gators led 39-32 at halftime, but Vanderbilt went on a 13-4 run to start the second half, going up 45-43 on a layup by forward Tamo Kamateros. The Gators didn't play with great energy during the stretch and were beaten to several 50-50 balls.

Florida basketball struggles on the boards

Vanderbilt won the game with a strong effort on the boards in its home finale, outrebounding Florida 41-35. The Commodores grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and outscored the Gators 21-6 in second-chance points.

"Vanderbilt was definitely the tougher team today," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "The things that don’t require talent, I thought they out-played us. They had 20 offensive rebounds, we had six. We had 16 turnovers, they had eight. That’s the game right there."

UF basketball struggles from the perimeter

The Gators went 5-for-17 from 3-point range. Clayton was 3 of 9 from beyond the arc, while Richard was 0 for 3.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball loses at Vanderbilt Commodores