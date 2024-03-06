Florida basketball establishes homecourt advantage in second season under Todd Golden

The line of students waiting to get into the O'Connell Center before No. 25 Florida basketball's showdown with No. 17 Alabama on Tuesday wrapped around the building and wound down the hill toward Stadium Road,

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats noticed it as the team bus wheeled up to the tunnel of the arena.

"That's what makes college basketball great," Oats said.

The Florida Gators (21-9, 11-6 SEC) gave their fans a show worth watching, rocketing past 100 points in regulation for the first time this season in a convincing 105-87 win before 11,009 fans. It was UF's highest point total in regulation at home in an SEC game since beating Ole Miss 106-86 on Jan. 25, 1971.

UF's sixth sellout of the season watched as Florida finished 14-1 at home, its best home record since going 17-0 during the 2013-14 season that ended with a trip to the Final Four.

Florida could have been perfect in Gainesville but couldn't hold a halftime lead vs. No. 13 Kentucky in January. From there, Florida won its final eight home games, including convincing, NCAA Tournament resume-building wins over Auburn and Alabama.

"It shows ourselves what we’re capable of," Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. said. "I feel like we did our job, a lot of people did their job on defense tonight. You know, that’s a great offensive team so felt like we did a great job on that end of the floor ...

"We need to be able to take that on the road with us, showing ourselves we’re capable of that at home and being able to do that on the road.”

How UF basketball's home crowd impacted the win

Florida's student section remained loud throughout the game, as a flummoxed Alabama team turned the ball over 13 times. Florida scored 17 points off turnovers and wound up with 27 fast break points.

"I don't know if it had anything to do with the turnovers, but they get stops, the crowd got behind them and it looked like it certainly helped them." Oats said.

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden gave a hat tip to the crowd following the game.

"Our trainer Duke Werner, who's been here for almost 30 years, said that was one of the best student sections he's seen in the O'Dome in his time, and you could feel it right before tip, the energy for a Tuesday night tip," Golden said. "Just really proud of our team and really grateful for my staff and the way we executed tonight."

Unlike prior games, Florida maintained its poise in the second half, extending its nine-point halftime lead all the way to 23 points in the second half. UF held the lead by staying aggressive, knocking down free throws (a whopping 40-for-46) and running Alabama off the 3-point line. The Tide made only 5 of 23 long-range attempts.

"That’s one of the main points of our team, that we can’t finish out games," Florida starting forward Tyrese Samuel said. "But today showed that we’re able to, and we’ve got to just continue with that trend.”

Can UF basketball take its act beyond Gainesville?

Florida was a pedestrian 10-6 at home in Golden's first season, which included a humbling 67-49 loss to UCF in the NIT that served as the catalyst for UF's roster rebuild. The Gators added eight new scholarship players, including transfers Zyon Pullin and Samuel, who were honored before the game for Senior Night. Samuel and Pullin scored 19 points Tuesday.

"In this league, to be a really good team, you have to take care of your home court," Golden said. "You just got to do it and you're going to get some opportunities like tonight to get a Quad-I win and if you kind of stumble in a couple of those, it's going to be really hard, but we took care of business against Auburn. We took care of business tonight. I feel like our guys have done a great job playing in here all year."

Now comes the hard part. Florida will close the regular season at Vanderbilt, then play the rest of the season on neutral courts, beginning with the SEC Tournament in Nashville and continuing with the NCAA Tournament at sites to be determined.

Florida prepared itself for that scenario with a neutral-court heavy schedule, which included two games in Brooklyn and two games in Charlotte. Both cities are NCAA Tournament sites this year.

"We have some opportunities to go play on a neutral floor and see what we're capable of in that setting," Golden said. "So, yeah, I think we've definitely made a jump and we've got to see how far we can go this year."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball finishes with best homecourt record in 10 years