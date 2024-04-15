Florida basketball adds frontcourt transfer for 2024-25. Here's who UF signed

Florida basketball signed its first player out of the transfer portal for 2024-25, landing 6-foot-9, sophomore forward Sam Alexis on Monday.

Alexis averaged 10.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks for Chatanooga this past season. A former Apopka High standout, Alexis will bring a defensive presence to the rim for the Florida Gators, as he earned All-Southern Conference third team and All-Southern Conference defensive team honors. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Offensively, Alexis scored in double figures in 20 of 33 games and recorded nine doubles-doubles. He finished the year shooting 55% from the field (149-271), 26.9% from 3-point range (14-52) and 48.4% from the foul line (44-91).

"With Sam being from Apopka, it’s great to add another native Floridian to our group," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "He’s already proven to be a great finisher, rebounder, and rim protector, and we expect him to continue expanding his game on the offensive end.”

Alexis will help boost a frontcourt that lost starting forward Tyrese Samuel to eligibility. The Gators return rising sophomore forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh and rising junior center Micah Handlogten, though Handlogten's availability is in doubt for 2024-25 as he's rehabbing from a compound fracture suffered last month.

Florida signed one player out of high school so far for 2024-25 — 6-5 shooting guard Isaiah Brown from Orlando Christian Prep. In addition, 7-7 center Olivier Rioux from IMG Academy in Bradenton is planning to join the Gators next season as a preferred walk on.

