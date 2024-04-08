Florida basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr. testing NBA Draft waters with option to return to UF

Florida basketball starting combo guard Walter Clayton Jr. announced on a social media post on Monday that he's testing the NBA Draft waters with an option to return to UF for his senior season.

Clayton will have until June 16 to determine whether to keep his name in the NBA Draft or return to UF for his senior season. The first round of the NBA Draft is scheduled for June 26, with the second round on June 27.

A transfer from Iona, the 6-foot-3 Clayton helped fuel the Florida Gators to a 24-win season and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021. He led Florida in scoring (17.6 points), 3-pointers made (93) and free-throw percentage (.877). Clayton also ranked second on UF in assists (93), though his 80 turnovers also led the team.

Clayton's 17.6 points per game was the highest for a UF player since Anthony Roberson averaged 17.9 points per game during the 2003-04 season. He finished his junior season with a bang, scoring 33 points, including UF's final 16 points, in a 102-100 loss to Colorado in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida is losing starting point guard Zyon Pullin and starting forward Tyrese Samuel to eligibility this season. Another starter, center Micah Handlogten, suffered a compound fracture of his lower leg last month in the SEC Tournament finals against Auburn, putting his availability in doubt for the 2024-25 season.

If Clayton returns, he would join guard Will Richard as the second healthy starter back for the start of the 2024-25 season, though Florida returns a pair of freshmen starting forwards — Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh — who could see their roles increase next season.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr puts name in NBA Draft