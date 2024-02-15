Florida Baseball 2024 Position Preview: Infielders

Florida’s infield will look different in 2024 without Colby Halter or Josh Rivera holding down the left side, but Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has reloaded the roster using the transfer portal.

The biggest addition to the teamis Freshman All-American Colby Shelton, who played third last year at Alabama. He’ll join a group of returners around the rest of the diamond, but he could end up being one of the team’s biggest stars this season.

Of course, Jac Caglianone is holding down first base whenever he isn’t pitching, and Cade Kurland is coming off a historic true freshman season in Gainesville.

Let’s take a look at all of the infielders on Florida’s roster heading into the 2024 season.

Starting Catcher: No. 28 Luke Heyman

Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2023 216 .314 .366 .555 12 39 8.3 24.5 115

Luke Heyman was one of the best freshman catchers in the country last year, and he’s expected to take a step forward in 2024. Florida will use him as both a catcher, first baseman (on Sundays when Jac Caglianone moves to the mound) and designated hitter.

Heyman’s raw power is undeniable. He took a while to adjust to college pitching, but he still finished last season with 12 home runs, showing off easy pop toward the end of the year. The biggest are Heyman can improve in is pitch selection. He strikes out about a quarter of the time he comes up to the plate and walks rarely.

Heyman should be a team leader this year for Florida, and he’ll be at the heart of everything the Gators do. He’s a draft-eligible sophomore, so this could be his last year before turning pro.

Starting First Baseman: No. 14 Jac Caglianone

Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2022 115 .288 .339 .548 7 27 4.3 18.3 107 2023 319 .322 .388 .735 33 90 5.3 18.2 151 Total 434 .313 .375 .685 40 117 5.1 18.2 139

Jac Caglianone has a chance to cement himself as one of the greatest college hitters of all time in 2024. Last year, he set the BBCOR-era record for home runs in a season with 33 and drove in 90 runs for the Gators. He also starts on the mound every Sunday for Florida and hits for himself.

Caglianone was a Golden Spikes Award finalist, and he’ll be the teams everyday first baseman once again this season. There’s not much new to be said about Cags. He’s a phenom with 70-plus grade power, and he should be a first round draft pick over the summer.

Hopefully, Caglianone’s swan song will be as enjoyable to watch as the rest of his career has been.

Starting Second Baseman: No. 4 Cade Kurland

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2023 .312 .297 .404 .555 17 50 8.3 20.5 129

Cade Kurland took over the starting job at second base for Florida rather decisively early on in the 2023 season. He set the program record for most home runs in a season by a middle infielder, and he could end up topping those numbers this year.

A unanimous Freshman All-American, Kurland is considered one of the best returning second basemen in the country. The big question will be where Kurland hits in the lineup. He struggled at the top of the order last year, but now he has a season of experience under his belt.

Starting Shortstop: No. 10 Colby Shelton

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2023 (‘Bama) 248 .299 .418 .725 25 51 13.3 24.6 155

At shortstop, Florida is converting former Alabama third baseman Colby Shelton after landing him out of the transfer portal. Shelton blasted 25 home runs with the Crimson tide last year and finished the season as an elite hitter (155 wRC+).

A little more patience at the plate is all anyone can ask for, but Shelton still slashed .299/.418/.725 last year. Those aren’t exactly impatient numbers. There are some questions about Shelton’s ability to play shortstop in the SEC, but Florida could always shift him back to third if things don’t work out.

Shelton should be the most feared at in the order behind Caglianone. If he comes anywhere close to the power numbers he put up last year, he’ll break Josh Rivera’s program record for homers by a shortstop (17).

Starting Third Baseman: No. 1 Dale Thomas

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2020 (CCU) 12 .273 .333 .606 0 0 8.3 16.7 73 2021 (CCU) 209 .277 .377 .780 5 26 10.5 17.7 102 2022 (CCU) 257 .284 .377 .927 13 49 12.1 18.7 120 2023 (UF) 64 .250 .429 .845 1 4 21.9 26.6 115 Total 542 .278 .382 .474 19 79 12.5 19.2 109

Fifth-year senior Dale Thomas should get the start at third base on Opening Day for Florida. The former Coastal Carolina Chanticleer has enough versatility to play short and second, but the Gators need a starting third baseman after losing Colby Halter to the draft.

Much like Halter, Thomas should shine most with his glove. He has a good eye and knows how to draw a walk, which will make him a valuable asset in the back third of the batting order. The top of the lineup is more than capable of driving him in.

Backup Catcher/Designated Hitter: No. 29 Brody Donay

Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2023 (VT) 142 .260 .352 .585 12 38 7.0 29.6 117

Kevin O’Sullivan turned to the transfer portal to add some depth at catcher behind Heyman, and Virginia Tech’s Brody Donay provides Florida with a powerful bat that can be inserted at either catcher or designated hitter, depending on the need.

Defensively, Donay is probably Florida’s worst option, but he was hitting home runs every 12 plate appearances a year ago. That kind of power will find its way into a lineup, whether it’s as a DH or even a pinch hitter. With Heyman needing to shift over to first every Sunday, Donay should see plenty of time at the plate (or behind it) this year.

Third Catcher: No. 26 Tanner Garrison

AP Photo/Ben McKeown

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2020 14 .250 .357 .500 1 7 7.1 14.3 124 2021 68 .222 .358 .426 3 15 11.8 26.5 102 2022 95 .263 .385 .408 3 11 8.4 20.0 101 2023 96 .275 .39 .588 6 20 9.4 28.1 132 Total 273 .257 .381 .482 13 53 9.5 24.2 111

Florida has had good luck with catchers who have transferred from Coastal Carolina (BT Riopelle), and it looks like Sully has done it again with Tanner Garrison. While Garrison might not have the bat Riopelle provided the Gators with, he’s established himself as the best defensive catcher of the group.

Garrison being the third catcher on this list doesn’t mean he’ll sit on the bench. He’s very much an “OR” option to Donay, who also plays the outfield. Expect all of Florida’s catchers to get playing time this season.

Utility: No. 44 Armando Albert

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2022 (FAU) 270 .251 .408 .355 5 24 16.7 18.5 100 2023 (FAU) 286 .274 .425 .407 6 25 16.4 18.5 112 Total 556 .263 .417 .382 11 49 16.5 18.5 106

Florida brought in FAU shortstop Armando Albert to improve the team’s defense. He might be the team’s best glove and can play second base, shortstop and third base.

If Shelton can’t handle the transition to shortstop or Thomas struggles, Albert could take over at either position. Albert should also the field late in important games as a defensive replacement.

Utility: No. 6 Tyler Shelnut

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Stats:

Year PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI BB% K% wRC+ 2023 202 .277 .371 .474 7 28 11.4 24.3 106

Tyler Shelnut will likely start in the outfield for Florida, but he could see time in the infield this year, too. The Sante Fe (JUCO) transfer had a solid junior year, playing in 53 games for the Gators and is another one of those players expected to make a significant jump with more playing time in 2024.

Shelnut could see time at first or third this year.

The Freshmen: No. 23 John Martinez and No. 5 Sammy Mummau

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Two freshman infielders still establishing themselves on the team are John Martinez and Sammy Mummau. Martinez has impressed during spring practices, hitting well and showing off a decent glove at first base, shortstop and third base.

Mummau is the backup to Kurland at second base. Both could see the field early this year, but a redshirt season isn’t out of the question either.

Injured: No. 15 Landon Russell and No. 21 Caden McDonald

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out the list are two players on the mend, two-way player Caden McDonald and utility man Landon Rusell.

Russell is a sophomore JUCO transfer out of Gulf Coast State College. He played second base last year, but is versatile enough to fit wherever the team needs him to.

McDonald is recovering from Tommy John surgery. For more on him, see our relief pitchers preview (below).

