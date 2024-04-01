Florida Atlantic's Vlad Goldin, Nick Boyd, Giancarlo Rosado headed for the transfer portal

Dusty May's departure to Michigan may have been the first domino to fall in an era of turnover for Florida Atlantic's men's basketball team.

Vlad Goldin, Nick Boyd, and Giancarlo Rosado all announced their decision to enter the transfer portal within a half-hour of each other on Monday evening.

Feb 11, 2024; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls center Vladislav Goldin (50) slaps hands with Wichita State Shockers guard Xavier Bell (1) and Wichita State Shockers guard Colby Rogers (4) after the game at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman shared Goldin's announcement, and the All-AAC second teamer will leave a large hole in new head coach John Jakus' roster - unless he changes his mind. Goldin, who's entering his senior season, arrived to Boca Raton from Texas Tech. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while starting every game last season.

FAU big man Vlad Goldin has gone portaling, the portal told @TheFieldOf68.



The 7-1 center averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 boards this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2024

Boyd and Rosado hint at chance of returning

March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls guard Nicholas Boyd (2) drives past Northwestern Wildcats guard Ryan Langborg (5) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jakus' introductory speech last week was half a thanks to FAU and past coaches, and other half recruiting pitch to current players.

His words must've stuck a chord with Boyd and Rosado, because they kept the door open for Jakus during the recruiting process in their announcements on Instagram. It's a move rarely seen when an athlete enters the portal.

BREAKING: @FAUMBB guard Nick Boyd has decided to enter the transfer portal with consideration of returning to FAU.



📸: Nick Boyd’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/bZYECZF7dY — FAU Univ. Press Sports (@UnivPressSports) April 1, 2024

BREAKING: @FAUMBB forward Giancarlo Rosado has entered the transfer portal with consideration to return to FAU.



📸: Giancarlo Rosado’s Instagram https://t.co/hHhZda5ScX pic.twitter.com/jCOEelvQIi — FAU Univ. Press Sports (@UnivPressSports) April 1, 2024

Boyd, a rising redshirt junior, started 14 games this past season. He averaged 9.3 points per game on 40 percent shooting with 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

May brought Boyd off the bench for the final eight games of the year, when he averaged a tick over 19 minutes per game.

Rosado, a rising senior out of Palm Beach Lakes High School, was a vital bench piece for last season's Owls. He averaged 4.8 points and three rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game, but also was injured for much of the season.

The biggest question mark still remains for Jakus. Johnell Davis, who was noticeably absent from Jakus' introductory ceremony, has yet to announce his decision. The rising senior and AAC co-player of the year could declare for the NBA draft, test his luck in the transfer portal, or stay in Boca Raton.

Fellow guard Alijah Martin also remains up in the air regarding his future plans.

March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) is defended by Florida Atlantic Owls guard Alijah Martin (15) and Florida Atlantic Owls forward Giancarlo Rosado (3) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

