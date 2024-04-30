'Flat Rangers must start attacking season finale with gusto'

[BBC]

The performance wasn’t great on Sunday, nor was it what I'd hoped for after the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts, but the 2-1 victory over St Mirren was important nevertheless.

In truth, Rangers look very flat and very much as if we are ambling towards the end of the season instead of attacking it with gusto. It really is hard to watch at times.

All the players can do, though, is win next week at home to Kilmarnock and see what happens elsewhere.

Fair play to Cyriel Dessers for grabbing the winner in Paisley and also hitting his 20th goal of the season in all competitions. He’s not perfect but he’s one who is standing up at the minute while the rest are either out of form or injured.

Celtic’s lead looks like it will be enough to give them the title, and with just four games to go, they are massive favourites. But given our form since March, it feels very much like they’ve been let off the hook from a Rangers perspective.

Next week won’t be easy against Killie, and like every game from now until the Scottish Cup final, it’s one we need to win. It will be a game where Todd Cantwell will have to be at his best as Kilmarnock will be tough to break down.

On top of three points, I hope Rangers start playing like a team who have the chance of winning honours rather than one that’s already on the beach.