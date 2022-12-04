LSU’s regular season ended with an SEC title loss to Georgia on Saturday.

The Tigers put up a fight, but the talent gap was clear. After fighting its way back into playoff contention, LSU’s now on the wrong side of a two-game losing streak.

The loss to Georgia was expected, but LSU falling flat at Texas A&M was a reminder that not every issue can be fixed in a year, much less a few weeks. LSU was volatile this year and depending on which version of this team you watched, you could have wildly different takeaways.

With that being said, it’s time to make sense of what this team was and what it wasn’t. There’s still a bowl game to play, but we know what this team is and have a good idea of what Brian Kelly’s plans are.

Here’s five things we learned about LSU in 2022.

Will Campbell and Emery Jones give LSU a strong future up front

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

True-freshmen [autotag]Will Campbell[/autotag] began the year at left tackle for LSU and didn’t look back. Fellow first-year player [autotag]Emery Jones[/autotag] took over at right tackle in week three, and LSU suddenly had a couple true freshmen at both tackle spots.

Campbell turned out to be LSU’s best offensive lineman, getting better and better each week. Jones had his share of struggles but also displayed progress.

It’s not shocking to see two blue-chip recruits out there, but it’s a surprise anytime you have one freshman tackle, much less two.

LSU’s offensive line has failed to find consistency year after year, especially at the tackle position.

Campbell and Jones give the Tigers a strong future on the edge. Campbell looks to be on his way to being one of the conference’s top linemen and Jones appears to have the floor of a solid starter too.

Whoever ends up at quarterback for LSU should have consistent protection for the next two years. Having bona fide guys at tackle can open up the entire offense and perhaps there’s no brighter spot for LSU moving forward.

LSU's QB room is in a good spot

Story continues

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag] had a rocky road at Arizona State. He didn’t have the most consistent performance this year either, but we saw undeniable progress from the former blue-chip QB.

Daniels’ legs added another dimension to LSU’s offense, keeping LSU in nearly every game and being the difference in the Alabama win. At his best, Daniels did damage through the air too. His prolific game against Florida was a step-forward, as was his efficient effort against Ole Miss.

Daniels was banged up throughout the year, suffering lower body injuries against Auburn and Texas A&M. Daniels wasn’t able to give it a go in the SEC’s title second half. [autotag]Garrett Nussmeier took[/autotag] over and had his best stretch of play since he arrived at LSU.

Nussmeier was letting it fly and threw for 294 yards. He pushed the ball down the field and let his receivers make plays.

He threw a pick and according to PFF had four turnover-worthy plays. That just might be the type of player he is, but he’s got a live arm and isn’t afraid to use it.

Daniels can opt to return, and Nussmeier has years of eligibility left, too.

That doesn’t even account for [autotag]Walker Howard[/autotag], who’s as highly touted as any previous LSU QB signee.

You never know who’s going to play and who’s going to transfer when a QB room gets crowded like this, but LSU fans can be good about the number of options in that room.

LSU needs to work on the 'little things'

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

This is broad and, more or less, every team in America could say they need to work on the “little things.”

But starting with the special teams, LSU’s fundamentals cost this team points, field position, and even some games. That can’t happen to a team that wants to remain in playoff contention.

Had LSU beat Florida State, the Tigers would have been in a much better position entering the SEC title and likely headed to an NY6 game, but a special teams error cost LSU a chance to win it in overtime.

LSU made massive special teams errors early against Tennessee and Georgia, two opponents that we’re going to require everything LSU had to beat them.

Against A&M, LSU struggled to tackle. It was tackling that also put LSU in a early hole against Mississippi State and blown coverages put LSU behind against Auburn.

There are plenty of these little things that can be picked at, but when issues consistently appear again and again, they aren’t so little. The coaches know this and I’d expect [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] to be hammering these issues home in the offseason.

Next year's defense will have some stars

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The emergence of [autotag]Harold Perkins Jr.[/autotag] is one of the best things that happened to LSU this year. Perkins took the defense to a new level taking over games against Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas. He’ll be expected to be one of the best defenders in the country next year.

[autotag]Maason Smith[/autotag] was expected to be LSU’s big defensive star, but tore his ACL in the opener against Florida State. His recovery has gone well and was seen out there with the team prior to the Georgia game.

Smith should be back in 2023 and expected to have the year many were hoping for in 2022.

Along with Smith on the defensive line is [autotag]Mekhi Wingo[/autotag]. The Missouri transfer emerged as one of the SEC’s top interior defenders as a sophomore and should only get better in 2023.

Perkins, Smith and Wingo give LSU a core three in the front seven but LSU will need an edge rusher to replace [autotag]B.J. Ojulari[/autotag] and [autotag]Ali Gaye[/autotag], who are both going to be playing on Sunday next year.

Experience matters

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kelly’s experience as a coach contributed to LSU’s success this year. He’s been around a long time and knows how to build a program, but coaching experience can’t make up for the experience the players lack.

This was a rebuilt secondary that had not played with each other before. That’s a group that requires tip-top chemistry and communication and that can’t be built overnight.

On offense, we saw Jayden Daniels struggle to develop a consistent rhythm with the receivers. Daniels and the receivers all had isolated experience entering the year, but nothing can make up for not having previously played with one another.

That’s something that will come naturally with another offseason of practice. This team now has a year under its belt and many of these guys will be back.

[listicle id=61580]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire