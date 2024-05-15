Five things we know about the Chiefs’ 2024 schedule ahead of NFL’s official release

Here’s a tip of the cap to the NFL.

No other sports league can get fans worked up about the release of its schedule quite like the NFL. The full schedule will be revealed Wednesday night, but the NFL began sharing some details on Monday.

That’s kept the sports-talk show people talking about the NFL this week while the NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing and Major League Baseball games are played each night.

Here are five things to know about the Chiefs schedule ahead of the full release.

1. Two Monday games

ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck said Tuesday on “Good Morning America” that the Chiefs would be playing two “Monday Night Football” games.

The NFL's "must see" teams ratings wise. MNF apperances count per Joe Buck on GMA this AM.



Chiefs: x2

49ers- x2

Bills- x2

Ravens - ?

Cowboys: x2

Eagles - ? pic.twitter.com/pPixy3JCbe — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) May 14, 2024

2. Strength of schedule

Regardless of the order in which the games are played, the Chiefs will have the 19th-most difficult schedule, per the NFL.

Every team's strength of schedule for the season.



Where does your team land?



: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2

: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/saMdDwJXIf — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2024

Sharp Football Analysis uses the projected win totals from oddsmakers to determine each team’s strength of schedule. Using that method, the Chiefs have the 12th-most difficult slate of games.

3. The opponents

The Chiefs will play eight games at home and nine on the road this season.

Here’s who is coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: Bengals, Broncos, Buccaneers, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens, Saints and Texans.

The Chiefs’ road games: Bills, Broncos, Browns, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, Steelers and 49ers.

4. Home and home

The NFL has already announced the Chiefs will open the season against the Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game. That’ll be Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs will raise their Super Bowl LVIII championship banner. The game will air on NBC.

In Week 2, the Bengals will come to KC. That game is set for Sept. 15 at 3:25 p.m. and will air on CBS. It’s almost certain that Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call that game.

5. On the road

Playing their first two games at home means the Chiefs will play nine of their final 15 games away from Kansas City.

It seems likely they will end the regular season with a road game.

Bonus: Rumor mill

Pittsburgh talk-show host Andrew Fillipponi is hearing the Chiefs will play against the Steelers on Christmas Day. This would be in Pittsburgh and mark the second straight year the Chiefs play on Christmas.

Hearing the Steelers are gonna host the Chiefs. On Christmas Day. Stay tuned. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 14, 2024

Because Christmas is on a Wednesday, the NFL has said any team that plays that day will have a Saturday game so players have enough rest ahead of their holiday contest. Well, that’s the NFL’s logic.

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers will be Oct. 20, reports Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. That would be a Week 7 meeting.

Can confirm Chiefs vs. #49ers will meet on Oct. 20 at 1:25 p.m. at Levi's Stadium, as @Schultz_Report first reported.



Patrick Mahomes is 4-0 vs. 49ers, beating them in Kansas City, Miami Gardens, Santa Clara and Las Vegas. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) May 14, 2024

Should that game be on Fox, it could be the first time Chiefs fans will hear Tom Brady calling their game.

A couple of X accounts were saying the Chiefs would face the Raiders on Amazon Prime’s Black Friday game. That’d be the day after Thanksgiving.

Raiders @ Chiefs Black Friday game — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) May 15, 2024

NFL SCHEDULE LEAK



Raiders at Chiefs - Week 13 (Black Friday) pic.twitter.com/clz54OXIcd — NFL Schedule Update (@NerdingonNFL) May 15, 2024

Should those rumors prove true (and take that with a grain of salt), it would mean the Chiefs would play at least one game on every day of the week except Tuesday in the upcoming season.