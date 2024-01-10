Five takeaways as Rutgers basketball beats Indiana for 1st Big Ten win of the season

PISCATAWAY – Needing to stop a two-game losing streak and searching for its first Big Ten victory of the season, Rutgers basketball had just the opponent it needed Wednesday night.

The Indiana Hoosiers, a team the Scarlet Knights have owned in recent seasons.

And that continued this time, too.

Rutgers rode an excellent defensive performance to a 66-57 victory over the Hoosiers at Jersey Mike’s Arena, picking up its first conference win and a Quad 3 victory while improving to 9-6 on the season.

The Scarlet Knights have now won nine of the last 11 meetings they’ve had against Indiana, which hasn’t won in Piscataway since Feb. 5, 2018.

This was not a great offensive showing by either team.

Rutgers shot 32.3 percent from the field and went just 5-of-22 from the perimeter.

Indiana shot 39.7 percent and went 7-of-26 from deep.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 9: Kel'el Ware #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers loses control of the ball against Oskar Palmquist #9 and Clifford Omoruyi #11 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena on January 9, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rutgers carried a 30-27 lead into halftime after Derek Simpson banked in a three-pointer just before the buzzer, only the second triple the Scarlet Knights made in the first half in 11 attempts.

It was a defensive battle from the early going. Indiana went six minutes without a basket, but Rutgers couldn’t capitalize, making just three field goals of its own during that stretch. Once again, the Scarlet Knights had some good looks but they just couldn’t make them – including six missed layups – a persistent problem so far this season.

But the Scarlet Knights continued to play stout defense in the second half and managed to pull away from Indiana, which had another six-minute long scoring drought, and went on a 14-2 run to build a double-digit lead.

Indiana managed to slice its deficit to six with two minutes left before Derek Simpson hit a pair of free throws to push it back to eight.

Rutgers held on from there.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Starting five shuffle

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell deployed a new starting five, inserting Austin Williams into the lineup in place of Noah Fernandes.

Williams has played well on both ends of the court for the Scarlet Knights (he had 14 points in Rutgers’ previous game against Iowa) and the FIU transfer earned the chance to start.

He finished with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting with six rebounds in 23 minutes against Indiana.

Williams made a second-chance basket off a miss by Cliff Omoruyi to give Rutgers a nine-point lead with just more than eight minutes to go in the second half, then made another tough layup to make it an 11-point game.

Williams received a nice ovation from the crowd when he checked out of the game with about six minutes left.

2. Nice game from Jamichael Davis

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 9: Jamichael Davis #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights gestures after scoring a basket against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena on January 9, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The freshman continues to provide a spark off the bench.

Davis on Wednesday finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting to go along with six rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes.

The guard drained a three-pointer just more than six minutes into the second half to give Rutgers a six-point lead.

3. Turning it over

Rutgers did a stellar job of forcing 18 Indiana turnovers, which led to 18 points for the Scarlet Knights.

For reference, the Hoosiers finished with 23 made baskets.

4. Rutgers wins the rebounding battle

The Scarlet Knights crashed the boards hard all game, finishing with 51 rebounds to Indiana's 40.

Rutgers had 19 offensive offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points.

The Hoosiers have length but they still haven't been a great rebounding team this season (ranked 11th in the Big Ten entering the day), and Rutgers exploited that −a positive considering the Scarlet Knights have struggled in that area.

5. Up next

Rutgers will head to East Lansing, Michigan to play Michigan State on Sunday (noon, Big Ten Network) at Breslin Center. The Spartans, coming off a 14-point loss at Northwestern, play at Illinois on Thursday before hosting the Scarlet Knights.

This is a tough stretch for Rutgers, which will then play home against Nebraska before going on the road to play Illinois and then hosting Purdue.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers basketball: 5 takeaways from win over Indiana