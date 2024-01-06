Rutgers basketball can't slow down Iowa in another road loss | 3 thoughts, 3 quotes

Rutgers basketball’s hunt for its first Big Ten victory will continue.

The Scarlet Knights got off to another poor start and couldn’t recover in an 86-77 loss to Iowa Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

It was Rutgers’ second straight loss after falling to Ohio State Wednesday in Columbus.

The Scarlet Knights have dropped their first six Quad 1 games of the season and first three conference games.

Rutgers shot 39.4 percent from the field and was 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) from long distance. The Scarlet Knights had some good shots early, but just couldn't make them.

Iowa earned its first Big Ten win of the season after dropping its first three conference games.

The Hawkeyes shot 46 percent from the field and went 7-of-14 from long distance.

Iowa's Payton Sandfort (20) dives for a loose ball with Rutgers' Derek Simpson (0) Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Payton Sandfort led Iowa with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-8 from the three-point line.

Rutgers got off to a terrible start offensively, missing 14 of its first 15 shots (including six layups). Iowa built up a lead that reached as many as 16 points, but the Scarlet Knights started chipping away in the closing minutes of the first half.

The Scarlet Knights went on a 11-2 run, capped by back-to-back three-pointers by Mawot Mag, the second of which came just before the buzzer, to cut Iowa’s lead to seven points at the break.

Mag carried the load offensively for Rutgers in the first half with 13 points.

But Steve Pikiell’s team couldn’t get enough stops on the defensive end to close the gap completely in the second half.

Iowa maintained a double-digit lead for most of the half, going up by 17 with just less than five minutes to go.

The Hawkeyes cruised to the win from there.

3 thoughts

1. Rutgers can't afford these types of slow starts

The Scarlet Knights have been putting themselves in a bad position early by falling into large deficits in the early minutes.

Those slow starts have been costly.

They need to play more consistently on both ends of the court from start to finish, and that starts with making layups and hitting makeable shots.

2. The road ahead isn’t getting easier

Rutgers is searching for its first Big Ten win and getting it during its upcoming slate won’t come easily.

The Scarlet Knights host Indiana (a team they’ve owned in recent seasons) on Tuesday at Jersey Mike’s Arena before playing at Michigan State, home against Nebraska, at Illinois (the Scarlet Knights lost to the Illini at home in December) and then home against top-ranked Purdue.

That being said, those games, as tough as they might be, bring big opportunities for Rutgers to pick up a marquee win to improve its NCAA Tournament resume.

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

3. Great game from Mawot Mag

Mag certainly did all he could, finishing with a career-high 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting (3-of-6 from three) to go along with 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals.

The forward also went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

3 quotes

From Steve Pikiell’s post-game radio interview:

On the opening minutes: “You can’t give up that kind of point total on the road. …We’re close. We’ve got to finish the deal off. I thought for about 35 minutes, we played hard enough, we did enough good things. But the first five minutes, you’re down 19-5 and now you’re fighting for your life to get back in the game.”

On Rutgers’ defense: “We have a tough stretch here, but we’ve been here before. These guys will keep fighting. We scored 77 points on the road. We outrebounded a team, and we had rebounding problems, by 10. We’re doing some really good things, just can’t give up 86 points to a really good Iowa offensive team. We didn’t do a great job on that end of the floor.

On Mawot Mag and the team’s offense: “His injury was tough. He’s rounding back in to where he needs to be, getting to the free-throw line 10 times, having a double-double. Austin Williams is getting better in practice, and he’s giving us a lift. Just need a little more consistency from some other guys. But proud of the effort of our guys. I know I’m going to see the film and see we had a lot of makeable opportunities. We’ve got to start making them.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers basketball: Takeaways from loss to Iowa