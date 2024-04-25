Five-star recruit Will Riley includes Arkansas in final five

John Calipari has already landed some key additions to the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 2024-25 roster in his first month on the job.

Now, the Hogs have made the cut for one of the top five wing prospects in the class of 2025.

Both On3 and 247Sports reported late Thursday that 6-foot-8, 178-pound small forward Will Riley has announced his final five. Arkansas made the cut, as did Alabama, Kentucky, and Arizona. Riley is also considering Australia’s National Basketball League, a professional league.

NEWS: 2025 five-star SF Will Riley, a Top-10 recruit, has cut his list to five options, he tells @On3Recruits: Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, & the NBL Story: https://t.co/pPpZjDkuD5 pic.twitter.com/tA7HgSBv8s — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 25, 2024

A product of The Phelps School in eastern Pennsylvania, Riley is listed as the No. 9 overall prospect in On3’s latest Top 150 basketball recruiting rankings. Riley had previously shown interest in Villanova, Duke, Michigan and UCLA.

Calipari has already added two big names to his first roster in Fayetteville. Earlier this week, McDonald’s All-American Karter Knox committed to Arkansas.

Previously, former 7-foot-2 Kentucky freshman center Zvonimir Ivisic became Arkansas’ first addition under Calipari via the transfer portal.

