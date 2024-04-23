Arkansas, John Calipari land huge recruit in Karter Knox

One of the most sought after recruits in the nation has committed to Arkansas and coach John Calipari.

Karter Knox, an elite four-star recruit in both 247Sports’ and On 3’s composite rankings, told ESPN Monday that he would be a Razorback.

Knox, listed by various publications at 6’5, 225 pounds, had previously committed to Kentucky before Calipari left Lexington for Fayetteville.

Per Knox:

“Throughout my whole recruiting process, Coach Cal always said he wants to make me a pro, and I trust that he will do that for me at Arkansas,” Knox said. “I also have a great relationship with Coach Kenny Payne, so getting to play for two coaches I admire is a dream come true. I’m looking forward to getting there, getting to work and bringing a winning mentality to Fayetteville.”

Calipari welcomed Payne, a longtime assistant on his staff in Lexington, to Fayetteville last week.

Knox had chosen to reopen his recruitment after Calipari accepted the Arkansas job earlier this month. Knox’s brother, Kevin, was a highly-talented player at Kentucky and was drafted in 2018 by the New York Knicks.

Per ESPN.com:

Knox is one of the most aggressive scorers in high school basketball, averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30 minutes in the Overtime Elite League this season. He converted 81 3-pointers in 30 games for RWE, which lost in the decisive Game 5 of the OTE Finals to the City Reapers.

247Sports lists Knox as the No. 20 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 6 ranked small forward in the nation.

NEWS: Karter Knox, a five-star recruit and one of the most aggressive scorers in high school basketball, has recommitted to John Calipari at Arkansas, he told ESPN.

