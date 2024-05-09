Five-star David Sanders Jr. schedules Nebraska official visit

Five-star David Sanders Jr. is making good use of his weekends before the dead period. Last weekend the top ranked offensive tackle in the Rivals250 took an unofficial visit to Ohio State and this weekend he is taking an official visit to Nebraska.

Sanders hasn't publicly acknowledged his interest in Nebraska but, as Adam Gorney reported, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has been courting the elite left tackle prospect. The former five-star signal caller would really like to have an elite talent like Sanders protecting his blind side.

Nebraska is facing stiff competition for Sanders and they are a little late to the party. South Carolina has already hosted him for an official visit and he has official visits scheduled to Clemson (May 31st), Georgia (June 7th), Tennessee (June 14th), Alabama (June 18th), and Ohio State (June 21st). He has already taken multiple unofficial visits to his other top contenders but this weekend will be the first time Sanders has visited Nebraska.