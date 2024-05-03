Five Penn State football players reportedly enter transfer portal

May 2—Safety King Mack, one of the highest-rated members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, was one of five players who reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

Wide receiver Malik McClain, offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba and running backs London Montgomery and David Kency Jr. are the others who are leaving the football program.

The transfer portal closed Tuesday. It's possible that Penn State did not renew the scholarships of the five players in order to get to the limit of 85.

The 5-10, 187-pound Mack, a former four-star recruit from Miami, played in every game last season, primarily on special teams. He was not part of a four-man rotation at safety with KJ Winston, Jaylen Reed, Zakee Wheatley and Keaton Ellis.

The 6-4, 207-pound McClain transferred last year from Florida State and made six catches for 71 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

The 6-4, 332-pound Israel-Achumba was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class from Bowie, Md. He played in 16 games for the Nittany Lions without making a start.

The 5-10, 186-pound Montgomery, a three-star recruit in the 2023 class from Scranton Prep, was redshirted last season while recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in high school.

The 5-7, 173-pound Kency, a walk-on, did not see action at Penn State.

Last month, wide receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Malick Meiga and defensive tackle Davion Townley Jr. put their names in the portal.

Lambert-Smith, who was Penn State's leading receiver last year, has since transferred to Auburn. Meiga and Townley have not yet announced their destinations.