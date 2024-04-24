Five most memorable NFL Drafts in Ravens franchise history

The Motor City is ready to rock on Thursday night, as the 2024 NFL Draft will soon be upon us. You have likely seen the very awkward promos that pair Detroiter and Rap Superstar Eminem with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Hopefully for the Baltimore Ravens, their first round pick, at #30, turns out a lot better than those series of advertisements did. The Ravens have a very rich history when it comes to getting it right on draft night, and we’re revisiting it here.

1996- Putting Your Best Foot Forward

Talking about “leading with strength!” The very first draft pick in Ravens history was made here at #4, in the form of Jonathan Ogden, OT, UCLA. He went on to be enshrined in Canton, and was named the 72nd greatest player in NFL history by NFL Network in 2010. The Ravens then drafted Ray Lewis at #26 out of Miami, and he also made the Hall of Fame.

Lewis is #18 on that aforementioned NFL 100 list, with only two linebackers (Lawrence Taylor #3 and Dick Butkus #10) ranking higher.

2011- Time Runs Out

It’s very rare, but it does happen- sometimes the team “on the clock” sees its time expire before making their pick. The Ravens had been working on a trade, but it didn’t materialize in time to make the pick and their 26th overall instead went to the Kansas City Chiefs.

At least the Ravens made their selection almost immediately after, now 27th on the board, in the form of Colorado cornerback Jimmy Smith. The Minnesota Vikings made this same mistake in 2003. Both of these purple clad franchises can forever relate to the timeless lyrics of Culture Club: “Oh, in time, it could have been so much more. The time is precious I know.”

2018- The Franchise

When most face of the franchise, superstar quarterbacks get drafted, it’s at or near the top of the first round. Baltimore nabbed Lamar Jackson at #32 out of Louisville, the very last pick in the first round. When you draft a two time MVP winner at this selection slot, it’s pretty safe to call it “a steal.” Four other QBs were taken ahead of Jackson that night.

2008- Super Bowl Building Block

On this draft night, the Ravens took a gamble on a FCS level prospect, selecting Delaware QB Joe Flacco with the 18th overall pick. He would go on to lead the Ravens to six playoff appearances, three AFC Championship Game appearances and the Super Bowl XLVII title; where he was named the game’s MVP.

2022- Greatest Safety Ever?

On this draft night, the Ravens landed Ed Reed at #24 out of Miami. Reed made the Pro Bowl nine times during his legendary career, and among his many accolades is the career record for interception return yardage (1,590), most career postseason interceptions (9), most seasons leading the league in interceptions (3) and the longest ever interception return for a touchdown (107 yards). Reed is #88 on the all-time NFL top 100 list.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire