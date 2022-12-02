Five landing spots for Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card

Texas quarterback Hudson Card is in the transfer portal after a solid campaign in relief of an injured Quinn Ewers. He should receive plenty of interest in the portal, if he hasn’t already.

It would be naive to assume Card wasn’t already contacted by teams at least indirectly prior to reaching the portal. The once elite prospect has the tools and enough on film to attract plenty of attention.

We have detailed why he was not the answer for Texas. Hudson wasn’t the boosters’ guy, though that narrative was overblown. Oklahoma did more to guarantee Dillon Gabriel’s job than the Longhorns did for Quinn Ewers in the offseason.

More than being the boosters’ second choice, Card’s skill set best fits systems not employed at Texas. He does possess the ability to succeed elsewhere at a high-level program.

Here are five places that could be the right fit.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame could use a quarterback. Hudson Card could elevate the Irish. Offense has been scarce in South Bend for awhile, but Card could take the roof off their offensive ceiling with his dynamic skill set.

Wisconsin Badgers

Luke Fickell was brought over from Cincinnati to make Wisconsin a true Big Ten contender. The Badgers were not content making occasional Big Ten championships. They want to explore the program’s ceiling with a quarterback other than Graham Mertz. Hudson Card could give them the best chance to unlock their potential.

Georgia Bulldogs

If Stetson Bennett is no longer the quarterback at Georgia, Card could be the answer. He won’t have to carry the team and could excel with the Bulldogs’ talented tight ends.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Some have floated the potential of a reunion with Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic. Hudson can probably aim higher than that destination. There is another former coach Card could join. The talented passer spent a year in Mike Yurcich’s system in 2020 and could be a quick study to replace Sean Clifford at Penn State.

Houston Cougars

If Card wants to stay close to home, Houston is one of a handful of destinations he could choose. Clayton Tune had an impressive senior season in Dana Holgorson’s offense this season. He threw for 3,845 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.

