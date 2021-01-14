Five key decisions the Vikings are facing this offseason

Last season, the Vikings opted to retool much of their roster. Some of that was on account of little cap space, but the team also let go of players it probably could have re-signed.

Minnesota’s new-look roster did not bring it success in the short term. The Vikings finished 7-9, missing out on the playoffs.

For the team, the 2021 offseason is gearing up to be interesting. The Vikings face familiar decisions: Should the team let go of older veterans to bring in newer talent? Or should they retain big-time contributors?

Here are five of the more pressing decisions Minnesota will have to make before the 2021 season begins:

Choosing between Eric Wilson or Anthony Barr

Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minnesota linebacker Eric Wilson is coming off a career year. Even better for him, he did so in a contract year, so he is set to become a free agent in March. But the Vikings are strapped for cash. Minnesota may have to choose between re-signing Wilson or keeping Anthony Barr around. Barr is set to have a cap number of more than $15 million, per Over The Cap. Wilson's value is up for debate, but with the way things are looking at the moment, Minnesota has an interesting choice to make at linebacker.

What to do with the left tackle spot

Photo: AP Photo/David Berding

Though Riley Reiff is on a pretty reasonable contract considering how well he played in 2020, the Vikings may have to let him go or restructure due to the team's cap situation for 2021. If that's the case, Minnesota might move Ezra Cleveland to his natural position: left tackle. Or maybe the team keeps him at right guard and drafts a left tackle. The Vikings have some options.

What to do in the first two rounds of the NFL draft

Photo: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have just one pick through the first two rounds, the No. 14 choice in the first round. Despite its poor record, Minnesota is pretty locked in to decent players at premium positions. It might behoove the team to trade back and acquire more picks in the first two rounds. If not, the team could always keep the 14th pick, but with guards and defensive tackles likely going later than that, it would make sense to work out a trade.

Story continues

Who to add to the coaching staff, front office

Photo: AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Vikings did not renew the contracts of their special teams coordinator, a defensive assistant and the Director of Competition Development. Not only that, but the team saw assistant general manager George Paton depart to become the GM of the Broncos. Minnesota has to add some important replacements this offseason. The team could also be looking at more voids to fill if Paton takes additional staff members with him.

Whether to move on from special teams players or stick with them

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Dan Bailey and punter Britton Colquitt are both coming off down years. However, neither player has an expiring contract this offseason. The Vikings have an important decision to make: should they stick with the duo and hope they get better or move on?