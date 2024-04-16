Five Florida football players who impressed this spring, depth chart, takeaways

Florida football concluded its spring football season with a competitive Orange and Blue game decided by a 37-yard field goal from Trey Smack in the closing seconds.

The Blue Team's 19-17 win over the Orange Team featured bright spots on offense in the first half and big plays on defense in the second half.

"There were swings of momentum," Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz said. "I think that's a good thing. I think that's a competitive nature of a team."

Hey Mr. DJ: DJ Lagway excels in front of Gators fans. Here's what else we learned from Orange and Blue game

Big day for Trey: Florida football WR Eugene Wilson III makes a splash in Orange and Blue spring game

Florida coach Billy Napier faces a daunting schedule entering his third season, beginning on Aug. 31 at The Swamp against Miami. But Napier, who is 11-14 in his first two seasons at Florida, is confident in the makeup of UF's roster heading into the 2024 season. Florida returns 13 starters, including Mertz, running back Montrell Johnson Jr., cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and linebacker Shemar James.

"We're deeper," Napier said. "We've got more height and length. We've got more veteran players, and I think the young talent, the freshmen and the portal players, are going to help us. That to go along with the changes that we made after evaluating the season, I feel good about where we're at."

Here are five players who raised their stock during spring drills, and a projected post spring depth chart:

DB Sharif Denson

Denson, a sophomore, started at the star position for the first team (Orange) defense during the spring game and made an impact, finishing with three tackles and an interception. A former Under Armour All-American from Bartram Trail High in Jackson, Denson contributed mostly on special teams last season. He was one of four players to earn Channing Crowder "head hunter" award honors this spring for his tackling during spring practices.

Napier was pleased with the play of both Denson and sophomore Aaron Gates, who had four tackles for the Blue Team.

"We have two phenomenal players," Napier said. "I mean both those guys. Look, I think they both have position flex too. Both those guys are really good young players. I'm not so sure both of them couldn't play corner, safety, and that's a challenging spot because you're in the run fits. You have to cover the slot. You're a blitzer."

LB Grayson "Pup" Howard

Howard finished with 6 tackles and a pass breakup for the Orange Team, capping a strong spring for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound South Carolina transfer. He earned the Wilber Marshall award for the most outstanding linebacker this spring.

RB Jadan Baugh

Of the freshman early enrollees, Baugh showed the most playmaking ability on offense, rushing for 77 yards on 12 carries for the Orange Team. That included a long run of 25 yards in which the 6-1, 237 pound running back from Atlanta displayed both speed and shiftiness.

"Another rookie that put on a show out there today," Napier said. "It was fun to watch."

Whether Baugh will factor into the running back rotation behind Montrell Johnson Jr. and Treyaun Webb will depend on how he carries over his spring into the fall. Napier initially evaluated him as a linebacker and said Baugh showed versatility as a high school player,

"He can run the route tree as a receiver," Napier said. "He was a Wildcat quarterback, and he played linebacker and safety too. He played the entire game. He was a very productive player."

WR Marcus Burke

Burke had 3 catches for 63 yards during Saturday's spring game, including 19 yards after the catch. This spring, Burke was one of seven players to earn Danny Wuerffel most improved player honors.

Napier said 6-4, 193-pound Burke has matured as both a player and person over the last two years. Burke has posted 12 catches for 201 yards in his career at UF.

"He finished the spring strong," Napier said. "He stacked up. Practice 13 was probably his best, and then he had a good day Thursday, and then today. So we need Marcus Burke to grow up and mature. I think this offseason he's proven that he is capable. I'm excited about 88, as I call him. I'm proud of the way he has grown as a person. I think ultimately, we're seeing that the football is better because of that."

WR Aidan Mizell

Mizell caught a 22-yard TD from quarterback DJ Lagway in the first quarter of the spring game and was one of five players who earned Fred Taylor most improved freshman honors. On the SEC Network broadcast, Napier said Mizell, who posted a 10.65 in the 100 meters for Orlando Boone in the FHSAA finals, is refining his skills as a receiver after coming from a strong background. At 6-2 and 182 pounds, Mizell also has added weight to absorb contact in the SEC.

Projected Florida football post spring depth chart

QB — Graham Mertz, DJ Lagway

RB — Montrell Johnson, Treyaun Webb

WR — Eugene Wilson III, Marcus Burke

WR — Kahleil Jackson, Aidan Mizell

WR — Chemire Dike, Taylor Spierto

TE — Arlis Boardingham, Hayden Hansen

LT — Austin Barber, Devon Manuel

LG — Knijeah Harris, Christian Williams

C — Jake Slaughter, Rod Kearney

RG — Damieon George Jr., Bryce Lovett

RT — Brendan Crenshaw-Dickson, Kamryn Waites

EDGE — Justus Boone, T.J. Searcy

DT— Cam Jackson, Joey Slackman

DT — Caleb Banks, Desmond Watson

DE — Tyreak Sapp, Kamran James

LB — Grayson Howard, Mannie Nunnery

LB — Shemar James, Derek Wingo

STAR — Sharif Denson, Aaron Gates

CB — Jason Marshall Jr., Ja'Keem Jackson

CB — Devon Moore, Dijon Johnson

S — Asa Turner, D.J. Dougals

S — Jordan Castell, Bryce Thornton

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Depth chart, 5 Florida football players who raised stock this spring