DJ Lagway excels in front of Gators fans. Here's what else we learned from Orange and Blue game

For the first time since November, the Florida faithful had a chance to see their Gators.

The crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville saw the 2024 Gators at the annual Orange and Blue game on Saturday.

The game marked the end of the spring practice season for the orange and blue. The Blue team prevailed over the Orange team 19-17.

Here's what we learned Saturday:

BIG commit for Florida basketball: Can world's tallest teen contribute to Florida basketball as a walk on? What his IMG coach thinks.

What does Whitley think of UF football? Is Florida football ready to tackle one of its biggest problems? | Whitley

DJ Lagway shines in front of hungry fans

Florida fans witnessed the 5-star QB for the first time in person Saturday.

The product of Irving, Texas, did not disappoint.

DJ Lagway's day started slow with two incompletions and a sack on the Orange's team first drive.

The freshman eliminated any issues and had an excellent first half, finishing 8 for 12 passing with 122 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the game at 12 for 21 for 173 with those two TDs and an interception.

Touchdown Orange



Lagway finds Spierto for the second time today, this one on a short five yard TD



Spierto has 37 yards, and the freshman QB will finish the first half with an impressive stat line



6-10 for 122 yards and two TDs



14-13 Orange, 7 seconds left in the half#Gators pic.twitter.com/XZts7FBMFj — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) April 13, 2024

His first TD came on a nice throw and route by Aidan Mizell. His second came just before the half, a 5-yarder to Tyler Spierto.

Graham Mertz to Eugene Wilson III connection already potent

Florida's biggest loss offensively after last season was Ricky Pearsall.

The WR served as QB Graham Mertz's security blanket for much of the season.

It appears that a young WR has filled that void.

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) stiff arms Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) during the first half at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Sophomore Trey Wilson excelled Saturday with 8 catches for 128 yards and a 60-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

Both those figures led all receivers.

Wilson finished with 61 catches and 538 yards in 2023.

Mertz himself had a solid day. He went 15 for 27 passing for 243 yards with the TD to Wilson and an interception.

Surprise running backs step up

While Napier chose to go pass-heavy with both teams, both run games still proved to be successful.

The blue team ran for 82 yards, and the orange team 129 yards.

Much of the success came from Ja'Kobi Jackson on the Blue and Jaden Baugh on the Orange. Jackson ran for 60 yards on 5 carries, while Baugh scampered for 77 yards on 12 carries.

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) eludes a tackle by Florida Gators edge rusher Brien Taylor Jr. (33) in the first half during the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024 [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024

Baugh is a freshman from Atlanta, while Jackson is a redshirt junior from Pensacola. A transfer from Coahoma Community College, Jackson redshirted last season.

Meanwhile, Montrell Johnson ran for 18 yards on seven carries. Treyaun Webb had five carries for six yards.

Florida's starter from 2023, Trevor Etienne, transferred to Georgia in the offseason.

Back-to-back third quarter interceptions serve as defensive highlights

The game held a much more offensive feel compared to last year's 10-7 defensive slugfest.

That meant the defense took a backseat to the spectacle of Mertz and Lagway.

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball during the second half at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

However, two Florida linebackers stepped up in the third. First, redshirt senior Mannie Nunnery intercepted Lagway on a short pass. The next drive, sophomore Sharif Denson returned the favor with an INT of Mertz.

Mixed day for Florida's special teams

Starting kicker Trey Smack kicked the ball well, with four made field goals of 31, 38 and 39 yards, and then the winner from 37 yards.

Smack's backup, redshirt junior Hunter Smith, struggled.

Smith missed three field goals, all to the left, from 34, 52 and 38 for the Orange team.

In addition, the Blue team was spotted with just 10 men on the field for its first extra point, an Orange TD.

Trey Smack: Greatest kicker in #Gators spring game history??



Smack nails his fourth FG of the day, and the Blue Team defeats the Orange team 19-17 to win the 2024 Orange and Blue game



Seemed to be a little bit of clock shenanigans on the last drive, but Blue prevails regardless pic.twitter.com/7FnVxo3x0P — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) April 13, 2024

That problem plagued the Gators last season.

Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: DJ Lagway plays well for Florida football in 2024 Orange and Blue Game