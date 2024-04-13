Florida football WR Eugene Wilson III makes a splash in Orange and Blue spring game

Perhaps no Florida football offensive player will see his role increase as much as Eugene Wilson III in 2024.

The sophomore from Gaither High School in Tampa served as WR2 last season, but he mostly played second fiddle to Ricky Pearsall.

With Pearsall heading to the NFL Draft, Wilson will now step into the WR1 role for the Gators.

What we learned from Spring Game: DJ Lagway excels in front of Gators fans. Here's what else we learned from Orange and Blue game

Another Gators WR making strides: Florida football receiver Chimere Dike on the chemistry he has with Graham Mertz

In his first stint in the role, he rose to the occasion.

Wilson caught eight passes for 128 yards and a TD in Saturday's Orange and Blue Spring Football Game.

His TD came a slant from QB Graham Mertz, and Wilson used his speed to take it to the house.

Wilson knows he can fill Pearsall’s shoes for Florida football

Wilson was certainly no slouch in 2023. He caught 61 passes for 538 yards and six TDs last season, including a freshman program record 11 catches vs Georgia. He caught two touchdown passes vs. Arkansas, the most for a Gators freshman since Riley Cooper in 2006.

Pearsall, though, totaled over 400 more yards and oftentimes, Mertz relied on Pearsall as a security blanket.

Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes a catch over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) during the second half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Now, that role can belong to Wilson. He’s off to a good start as he hauled in 11 of Mertz’s 28 targets and registered an impressive 77 yards after catch.

Mertz believes fans haven’t seen the best of Wilson yet.

“He picked up where he left off. Just so explosive in what he does,” Mertz said. “I don't know if he had his back played out today, but the tape with the 'YAC' with a Sharpee is just Trey.”

Wilson is confident he’ll fit in as Mertz’s new security blanket.

“I feel like Ricky was cut short of that 1,000 yard mark, so I most definitely have to fill them shoes for him,” Wilson said.

Mertz thinks so as well, but he also praised Florida’s other receivers.

“Trey’s a very talented player, but I think we have a lot of guys that can step up and make plays when we need them to,” Mertz said. “That's why I was excited for today.”

Florida Gators wide receiver Marcus Burke (88) makes a catch during the first half at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

They did step up Saturday. Kahleil Jackson caught a 50-yard pass from Mertz, and Marcus Burke continued his progression and was the Orange’s leading receiver with 63 yards.

There’s also Chimere Dike, who played with Mertz for three seasons at Wisconsin.

Napier believes Wilson learned from Pearsall

Early in his postgame press conference, Napier noted how much DJ Lagway has learned from Mertz this spring.

The coach later said Wilson gained similar knowledge from Pearsall last season.

"Ricky was a professional in terms of the way he approached the game, and that's contributing to what we see there,” Napier said.

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) celebrates a first down against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Stamey/Gainesville Sun]

Trey’s father, Eugene Wilson, played in the NFL from 2003-2011 and won Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Napier supposes that impacts the younger Wilson’s mindset.

"It's a product of a lot of hard work. I think he did today what I've been watching him do all spring,” Napier said. “He has great practice habits, mature. We're going to get our money's worth out of Trey Wilson. I can promise you that.”

Pearsall’s route-running attracts eyes, and Mertz believes that has rubbed off on Wilson.

“He's taking a big step in understanding route-running, and I think that's one thing that learning from Ricky and then bringing a guy in like Chim that understand how to get open on certain routes,” Mertz said.

Above all, Wilson said Pearsall helped increase his confidence in himself.

“He really broke my ice a little bit,” Wilson said. “He taught me a lot as far as making the DB play my game and not going out there and running concepts all the time but being creative and being an artist in the game.”

Florida’s season begins at home on Aug. 31 vs Miami.

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) warms up before the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024 [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024

Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football WR Eugene Wilson III leads all in Orange and Blue Game