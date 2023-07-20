First look at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki in Patriots uniform
Uniform looks are being unveiled for the 2023 New England Patriots roster, and now, we’re getting our first look at wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki in new threads.
Smith-Schuster will be rocking a No. 7 jersey, and Gesicki will be sporting No. 88. Both players were some of the bigger offseason moves made by the Patriots.
Smith-Schuster is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Gesicki arrived from the division rival Miami Dolphins. Gesicki looks to become a focal point in the New England offense this season.
The expectation is that he will be used like a wide receiver with the Patriots looking to get back to making the tight end position a featured part of the offense.
(Via @PATRIOTSdotCOM) pic.twitter.com/GVveoIbtxo
— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 19, 2023
These photos really hammer home the fact that the new season is almost upon us. It is sure to be a wild one with talent abound in the AFC East.