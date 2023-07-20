First look at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki in Patriots uniform

Uniform looks are being unveiled for the 2023 New England Patriots roster, and now, we’re getting our first look at wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki in new threads.

Smith-Schuster will be rocking a No. 7 jersey, and Gesicki will be sporting No. 88. Both players were some of the bigger offseason moves made by the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Gesicki arrived from the division rival Miami Dolphins. Gesicki looks to become a focal point in the New England offense this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The expectation is that he will be used like a wide receiver with the Patriots looking to get back to making the tight end position a featured part of the offense.

These photos really hammer home the fact that the new season is almost upon us. It is sure to be a wild one with talent abound in the AFC East.

More Patriots News!

Patriots reportedly showing interest in struggling Jets WR

This is when JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to return for Patriots

Report: Patriots working out veteran RB Leonard Fournette

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire