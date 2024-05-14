First Browns, Bengals games for 2024 scheduled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The professional football teams in Ohio discovered its first kickoff times for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

The NFL is announcing marquee matchups in the lead-up to the full schedule reveal on Wednesday night. Among the games the league announced included the Cincinnati Bengals’ second game of 2024, which will be at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati’s Week 1 opponent is unknown at this time.

Ohio State-Michigan football kickoff time set

The Bengals and Chiefs have developed a rivalry over the past few seasons with quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes always delivering entertaining duels. Their most iconic matchups came during the 2022 and 2023 AFC Championship games in Kansas City. Cincinnati won in overtime in 2022 to make the Super Bowl and then fell to the Chiefs in the following year, both three-point contests.

Additionally, the Cleveland Browns have discovered its Week 1 opponent as they will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. The matchup will feature two of the best defensive players in the NFL — Cleveland defense end and reigning NFL defensive player of the year Myles Garret and Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons.

The full schedule reveal for the 2024 NFL season will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Confirmed 2024 NFL games:

Thursday, Sept. 5 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at. Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. on NBC4)

Friday, Sept. 6 (Week 1): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers (Sao Paulo, Brazil – Peacock)

Sunday, Sept. 8 (Week 1): Dallas Cowboys at. Cleveland Browns (4:25 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 9 (Week 1): New York Jets at. San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 15 (Week 2): Cincinnati Bengals at. Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m.)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.