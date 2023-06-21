Final NBA Draft rumors with Jake Fischer

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek and Jake Fischer join forces to analyze the biggest rumors leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, which kicks off June 22. Krysten and Jake use info acquired from inside sources to discuss possible surprise picks, blockbuster trades and more.

00:50 - KP welcomes in Jake Fischer and the duo discuss their different approaches to acquiring inside information about the draft, and how they go about separating fact from fiction.

10:30 - The hosts go pick by pick through the top of the draft and give their latest insider scoop on what each pick could be, particularly with the Charlotte Hornets at #2 overall and the Portland Trailblazers at #3 overall. Later, KP and Jake discuss other key picks in the first round.

23:55 - Trades! The duo analyze the latest trade between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers before talking about which teams we could see try to trade up or down.

31:15 - Which prospects could be selected earlier or later than expected? Jaime Jacquez Jr, Olivier Maxence-Prosper and Kobe Bufkin are potential risers, while Derek Lively and Nick Smith Jr. may be waiting to hear their name called longer than expected.

Mar 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Cam Whitmore (22) drives for a shot against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

