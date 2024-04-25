Final mock NFL Draft 1st round Lions predictions - what experts are saying

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is almost ready to kickoff and like a countdown to Christmas day, last-minute scrambling and planning is in full effect. And the same is true for draft experts, pundits and reporters who are constantly trying to read the tea leaves in predicting what happens.

When it comes to predicting what the Lions might do, General Manager Brad Holmes has repeatedly said he favors the fit of a player, relying on a ‘best player available’ strategy.

"Really with where the roster is now, I have more flexibility to not be anchored into a need," Holmes said. "And we feel that we did a great job in free agency, and we're in position to go whichever direction that we want to go."

Despite all that - experts analyzing the Lions seem to have drilled down on the following position groups - defensive back, defensive line or offensive line. Without further ado, let's dive into what the latest predictions (as of 4-24) are calling for:

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Jaden Hicks , safety, Washington State - "He is an athletic safety who ran a 4.4 at his pro day. He is at his best when near the line, but I think he's good enough in the deep middle."

Chris Trapasso: Kool-Aid McKinstry , CB, Alabama - "McKinstry is one of the cleanest prospects in the class, and this fills an immediate need for the Lions."

Will Brinson: Nate Wiggins , CB, Clemson - "The Lions improved the secondary this offseason but still need to add a young stud corner to fill out this suddenly well-rounded roster."

ESPN

Mel Kiper: DL Darius Robinson , Missouri - "Robinson was unblockable at Senior Bowl practices in early February. He is a bit of a tweener, and he might be better as a 3-technique tackle. He could play some snaps at end in Detroit."

Jordan Reid: Cooper DeJean , CB, Iowa - "Secondary is still a hole in Detroit, and DeJean checks all of the boxes. He can wear multiple hats for the defense -- I project him at safety, but he can absolutely start at corner in the NFL."

Field Yates: Cooper DeJean , CB, Iowa - "DeJean would join former Iowa teammate (and 2023 first-rounder) Jack Campbell in Detroit and provide a boost to the Lions' secondary. He's springy with exceptional man coverage skills and on-ball production (seven INTs over the past two years). "

NBC Sports

Connor Rogers: Zach Frazier , C, West Virginia - "The Lions have a great center in Frank Ragnow, but Frazier can slide right into guard after the departure of Jonah Jackson."

Kyle Dvorchak: Chop Robinson , EDGE, Penn State - "The Lions have very few holes on either side of the ball and it can never hurt to double down on a strength at a premier position. Like every Penn State alum, Robinson is an elite athlete with untapped upside."

Eric Froton: Graham Barton , OT/G, Duke - Lions GM Brad Holmes has been steadfast in stating that he won’t be drafting for need. Barton falling to No. 29 gives Detroit a plug-and-play lineman who can be an instant starter at LG while also being able to kick outside in a pinch.

NFL.com

Eric Edholm: Zach Frazier , C, West Virginia - "During the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell era, the Lions have tended to use their first-round picks on their kind of guy, and Frazier just screams Lions. He has the same gritty makeup as injury-prone C Frank Ragnow and can provide Detroit with depth at all three interior spots."

Chad Reuter: Darius Robinson , DL, Missouri - "The long-time Lions fan joins his hometown team to give Aidan Hutchinson some help on the edge."

Daniel Jeremiah: Kool-Aid McKinstry , CB Alabama - "This was a tough call for me, deciding between McKinstry and Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. The Lions end up going with the talented outside cornerback to pair with his former Alabama teammate, slot corner Brian Branch."

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 31: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates a big pass breakup in the endzone during the Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus

Nathan Jahnke: Kool-Aid McKinstry , CB, Alabama - (at pick 32/ Projected trade: Chiefs receive Pick No. 29; Lions receive Pick Nos. 32, 159) "Cornerback was a problem position for Detroit last season. They added both Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson in free agency, but neither player has a PFF coverage grade above 70 in either of the last two seasons."

Sam Monson: Kool-Aid McKinstry , CB, Alabama, CB, Alabama - "Once seen as the best cornerback in the draft, Kool-Aid McKinstry represents excellent value at this point in the first round. "

Trevor Sikkema: Cooper DeJean , CB, Iowa - "He has the size at 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds to play both (cornerback and safety), but his best attribute is how he sees the field and his play-making ability when the ball is in the air."

The Ringer

Danny Kelly: Jer'zhan Newton , DL, Illinois - "Twitched-up interior rusher who slices into the pocket with quickness, power, and an arsenal of pass-rush moves."

Ringer staff: Darius Robinson , DL, Missouri - "Hulking, versatile defensive lineman who rushes with a tremendous combination of length and power."

More Draft coverage:

Sports Illustrated

Richie Bradshaw: Nate Wiggins , CB, Clemson - "The Lions need help in the secondary after beefing up their front-seven. Wiggins is an excellent and long corner who can flourish in a defense that will pressure quarterbacks into making poor decisions."

Conor Orr: Zach Frazier , C, West Virginia - "The Lions know the lifeblood of this team is in its ability to replenish a world-beating offensive line year after year. After losing Jonah Jackson to the Rams this offseason, Detroit needs an interior power player with flexibility at a few different positions."



