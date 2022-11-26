Final betting odds for LSU at Texas A&M shift again on gameday

The Tigers are looking to close out the regular season strong with a win on the road against Texas A&M before they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship.

The spread on this one, per BetMGM, has stayed relatively stable throughout the week. LSU opened as a 9.5-point favorite against the Aggies, and by the middle of the week, that had adjusted to 10 points.

As of 10 a.m. CT on Saturday morning, the spread has shifted toward the Tigers slightly once more, and coach Brian Kelly’s team currently sits as a 10.5-point favorite. Here are the full odds as of Saturday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line LSU -10.5

-110 O 47.5

-110 -375 Texas A&M +10.5

-110 U 47.5

-110 +290

The Tigers’ regular-season finale kicks off on Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT in College Station

LSU at Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for regular-season finale Week 13

