Final 2023 SEC football power rankings

The SEC will not win a national championship for the first time since 2018 after the Michigan Wolverines knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff. The SEC finishes 2023 after having somewhat of a down year.

Overall, the SEC went 5-4 in bowl games in what was a down season for the conference. Georgia, Missouri, and Ole Miss all won their New Year’s Six bowl games in impressive fashion. These three programs will all have a lot of momentum coming into the 2024 college football season.

How do we rank every college football team in the SEC after bowl season?

Record: 2-10

Bowl game: none



Vanderbilt is the worst team in the SEC once again. The Commodores have not won a conference game since 2022 and have already lost a bunch of talent to the transfer portal.

Record: 5-7

Bowl game: none



Mississippi State hired Jeff Lebby as their head coach after a rough season in 2023. Lebby, who was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, will have a great challenge with building a competitive roster.

Record: 4-8



Bowl game: none



The Razorbacks suffered a number of one-score defeats earlier this season, but ended the year with two consecutive blowout losses in their last two games against Power Five opponents. The Razorbacks are holding on to coach Sam Pittman, but did not have a successful 2023 campaign.

Record: 5-7



Bowl game: none



South Carolina entered the 2023 college football season with a significant amount of optimism surrounding their program. However, the Gamecocks went just 3-5 in SEC play and lost key nonconference games to North Carolina and Clemson.

Record: 5-7



Bowl game: none



Florida played a tough schedule this year, but simply did not get the job done. Florida head coach Billy Napier will start the 2024 season on the hot seat.

Record: 6-7



Music City Bowl: Maryland 31, Auburn 13



Auburn has not finished with a winning season since 2020. The Tigers’ last bowl victory came in 2018. Auburn suffered the SEC’s worst bowl loss and does not carry a ton of momentum into 2024.

Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 7-6

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23



Texas A&M has gone 12-13 over the past two seasons despite having one of the most talented rosters in the nation. The Aggies hired Duke coach Mike Elko and have all the resources it takes to succeed, but Texas A&M has already seen some of its premier talent leave via the transfer portal.

Record: 7-6

Gator Bowl: Clemson 38, Kentucky 35

Kentucky will have a new look in 2024 under head coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats, who suffered a bowl loss thanks to a wild fourth quarter, added a couple of key transfers from Georgia football in quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 9-4



Citrus Bowl: Tennessee 35, Iowa 0



Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a former five-star recruit, had an impressive starting debut. He scored four total touchdowns against a physical Iowa defense. The Volunteers shut out Iowa’s inept offense and have plenty of reasons for optimism entering 2024.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Record: 10-3



ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU 35, Wisconsin 31



LSU Tigers star quarterback Jayden Daniels sat out the ReliaQuest Bowl after winning the Heisman. The Tigers are in good hands with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who helped LSU comeback from a 14-point deficit against Wisconsin. LSU enters 2024 with questions about its defense, but should have a strong offense against next season.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 11-2

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss 38, Penn State 25



Ole Miss got a huge Peach Bowl win over Penn State to cap off one of their best seasons ever. The Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin have one of the best incoming transfer classes in the country and are a contender in the SEC entering 2024.

Missouri Tigers

Record: 11-2

Cotton Bowl: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3



Missouri put the clamps on Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl en route to one of their best years in program history. Missouri extended head coach Eli Drinkwitz and should return one of the better teams in the SEC next year.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 12-2

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff): Michigan 27, Alabama 20



Jalen Milroe and Alabama’s dream season got derailed in the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide could not get a clutch play when they needed it against Michigan. We think the Georgia Bulldogs would beat Alabama on a neutral field, despite what happened in the SEC championship, so we have Georgia ranked No. 1 over the Crimson Tide.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 13-1

Orange Bowl: Georgia 63, Florida State 3



Georgia dominant display in the Orange Bowl combined with the Bulldogs being the only SEC team to finish with one loss is a big reason why we have Georgia at No. 1. The Bulldogs did not deserve to make the College Football Playoff, but are clearly one of the four best teams in college football.

