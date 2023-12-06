Advertisement

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff announces SEC transfer destination

James Morgan
·4 min read

Georgia Bulldogs second-string quarterback Brock Vandagriff did not take long to find a new college football home. Vandagriff is transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats, who is on Georgia’s 2024 college football schedule, for the 2024 season.

247Sports has the junior quarterback ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in the transfer portal. Kentucky has had some previous success developing a transfer quarterback in Will Levis, who currently starts for the Tennessee Titans.

Vandagriff is a former five-star recruit with excellent mobility. He played in eight games for Georgia in 2023. The talented quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 passing yards and two touchdowns this season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire