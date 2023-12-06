Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff announces SEC transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs second-string quarterback Brock Vandagriff did not take long to find a new college football home. Vandagriff is transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats, who is on Georgia’s 2024 college football schedule, for the 2024 season.

247Sports has the junior quarterback ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in the transfer portal. Kentucky has had some previous success developing a transfer quarterback in Will Levis, who currently starts for the Tennessee Titans.

Vandagriff is a former five-star recruit with excellent mobility. He played in eight games for Georgia in 2023. The talented quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 passing yards and two touchdowns this season.

How did social media react after Vandagriff announced his intentions to transfer to Kentucky?

With Vandagriff entering the portal, I was taken back to a moment earlier this year. After the G Day game, BVG said, "[Beck] threw his first TD and I jumped up and threw my hands in the air… Me and Gunner, we're just happy for him." Brotherhood. It's been a trend at UGA.

Really sad that brock vandgriff is transferring hot take but I always thought he was better than carson beck

Happy for Brock Vandagriff. Hope he beats a lot of SEC teams next year except for one.

Former Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff commits to Kentucky Mississippi State and South Carolina were two other schools reportedly interested in Vandagriff

BROCK VANDAGRIFF IS A KENTUCKY WILDCAT!!

Will Levis, Devin Leary, Brock Vandagriff, Cutter Boley, Stone Saunders. That's why Liam Coen is one of the highest-paid OC's in college football.

Vandagriff saw playing time vs. Kentucky in 2023

In Georgia's 51-13 win over Kentucky on Oct. 7, Brock Vandagriff completed 5 of 7 passes for 46 yards and a TD while also running twice for 27 yards.

Brock Vandagriff is about to absolutely COOK at Kentucky. Go be great, kid! #GoDawgs

Liam Coen did some fun stuff with Will Levis, turning the Penn State transfer into a Top 50 pick. Curious to see what he does with Brock Vandagriff, who has a similar frame and skill-set.

Kentucky taking another portal swing. Will Levis ☑️

Devin Leary ☑️

Brock Vandagriff☑️

Kentucky fans waking up on August 31 to watch Brock Vandagriff's first game as a Wildcat.

Brock Vandagriff checks boxes for Kentucky. @RustyMansell_ shares what the #BBN can expect from the Blue Chip talent.

Brock Vandagriff checks boxes for Kentucky. @RustyMansell_ shares what the #BBN can expect from the Blue Chip talent.

One in state school got Tyler Shough… the other got Brock Vandagriff. Dont ever compare us to that scum to the west.

Georgia transfer QB Brock Vandagriff has officially committed to Kentucky. Stoops got an up close and personal look at the Dawgs signal caller in the loss in Athens this past season. Should be a nice fit in the Liam Coen offense in Lexington.

Breaking: Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff is transferring to Kentucky. Had been committed to Oklahoma before transferring to UGA. In the mix behind Carson Beck there, run/pass ability and multiple years of eligibility. Will also have Cutter Boley and TBD in that room.

Crazy Kentucky football stat

If Vandagriff wins the starting job, it will mark the 8th consecutive season the Wildcats have started a transfer QB. Kentucky has not started a non-transfer QB since 2015

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff has committed to the University of Kentucky! #GoCats #BBN

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire