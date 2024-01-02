By the numbers: Inside Georgia’s dominant Orange Bowl win

The Georgia Bulldogs made history with their dominant 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. For a second straight bowl game Georgia set the record for largest margin of victory in bowl history. Last season, Georgia memorably routed TCU 65-7 in the national championship game. This year, Georgia topped that with a 60-point win over Florida State.

Georgia broke a lot of records in their prime performance against a Florida State team that had numerous opt outs. The Bulldogs had several notable absences including tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who are both projected to be first round picks.

Let’s take a look at some of the eye-opening numbers from Georgia’s epic blowout of Florida State.

50 wins

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s current senior class is now the winningest senior class in school history thanks to their win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs’ current group of seniors went 50-4 including a pair of national championship victories.

673 yards

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia set a school bowl record with 673 total yards in their dominant win over Florida State. Georgia racked up 372 rushing yards and 301 passing yards in the Orange Bowl.

Nine straight touchdown drives

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia scored touchdowns on nine straight possessions after failing to convert a fourth down attempt on their opening possession. Georgia punted just once all game.

Seven in a row

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia has now won seven bowl games in a row including two national championships. The Bulldogs last bowl defeat came in the 2018 Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns.

11 players record a rush, 11 finish with a catch

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

11 Georgia players attempted a rush in the Bulldogs’ win over Florida State. Running back Kendall Milton, who was awarded the Orange Bowl MVP, finished the contest as Georgia’s top rusher. Additionally, 11 Bulldogs hauled in a reception. Georgia’s leading receiver was Dillon Bell, who caught five passes for 86 yards.

832 games

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State has played 832 games in school history, but their 60-point defeat to Georgia is their worst loss in school history.

27 straight bowl games

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has played in a bowl game in 27 consecutive seasons. No other program has made more bowl games in a row.

39-point lead

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s 39-point lead at halftime is the largest halftime lead in Orange Bowl history. The Bulldogs rested many of their starters in the second half after building a 42-3 lead at the break.

35-point quarter

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia scored 35 points in the second quarter to open up a massive lead over the Seminoles. 35 points is the most points Georgia has scored in a single quarter in their extensive bowl history.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire