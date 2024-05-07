Fifa set to vote for 2027 Women's World Cup hosts

Spain beat England in the final to win the 2023 Women's World Cup [Getty Images]

Fifa will hold a vote to decide whether Brazil or Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany (BNG) will host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Both bids met hosting criteria, but Brazil scored higher on technical aspects covering areas such as stadiums, accommodation, fan zones and transport.

If Brazil's bid is successful, it will be the first time the tournament has been held in South America.

Fifa’s 211 member associations will vote for their preferred host at the 74th Fifa Congress in Bangkok on 17 May.

A bid evaluation report published by Fifa on Tuesday, showed Brazil's bid scored 4.0 out of five in a technical evaluation, while the BNG joint bid scored 3.7.

The report said: "It is worth noting that, if the bid were successful, South America would be hosting the competition for the first time, which could have a tremendous impact on women’s football in the region."

However, the report highlighted the BNG bid's "compact tournament footprint" with "short distances between the proposed venues", while Brazil would require air travel between host cities "which is carbon intensive".

Last week, the United States and Mexico withdrew their joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup and said they would focus on bidding for the tournament in 2031, while South Africa did the same in November.