Fever exercise team option on NaLyssa Smith's contract, keeping her in Indiana through 2025

INDIANAPOLIS -- In an unsurprising move, the Indiana Fever have exercised their fourth-year option on forward NaLyssa Smith's contract.

Smith, who the Fever selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft out of Baylor, has been a foundational piece for Indiana. She has averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in her two years with Indiana so far, and paired with 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston in the frontcourt, it was a no-brainer for the Fever to pick up the option.

Similar to the NBA, it is routine for WNBA rookies to sign a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option. Smith is going into her third season with the Fever, so she is now officially under contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

According to Spotrac, Smith is set to make $80,943 for the 2024 season. Her salary in 2025 will go up to $91,981.

The Fever will open training camp on April 28 and play two preseason games: one on May 3 in Dallas and one on May 10 at home against the Atlanta Dream. Indiana opens the regular season on May 14 in Connecticut.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NaLyssa Smith under contract with Indiana Fever through 2025 season