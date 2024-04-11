Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin driver signs new deal until end of 2026

Fernando Alonso has signed a deal to stay with Aston Martin in Formula 1 for at least the next two seasons.

Alonso, 42, who was out of contract at the end of this season, has a new deal that will extend until at least the end of 2026, Aston Martin said.

Team principal Mike Krack says the two-time world champion "is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever".

"He is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin a competitive force."

Krack described the new contract with the Spaniard, who will be 43 in July, as a "multi-year agreement" which would take them into 2026 and the start of Aston Martin's new engine contract with Honda.

It means Alonso will still be driving in F1 until he is 45, and possibly beyond.

Krack said: "Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.

"We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him."

The decision takes Alonso out of the equation for potential seats at Red Bull and Mercedes next season.

More to follow.