FAU names John Jakus new men's basketball coach; former Baylor assistant signs five-year deal

Baylor Bears associate head coach John Jakus was named head coach of FAU Wednesday.

Florida Atlantic took little time finding its replacement for Dusty May.

Baylor associate head coach John Jakus will take over at FAU, the school announced Wednesday. Jakus signed a five year contract, according to a source.

Jakus, 48, comes to Boca Raton after spending the last 12 seasons working under Baylor's Scott Drew and Gonzaga's Mark Few, three of those as the director of basketball operations at Gonzaga.

Jakus signed Wednesday night and will be officially introduced Friday.

"When we began this search, we spoke to coaches, athletic directors, administrators, scouts, and agents, and the name that kept coming up with glowing reviews was John Jakus," FAU athletic director Brian White said. "He checks so many boxes in what we're looking for to enhance and build on the momentum in our program. His pedigree, learning from two of the greatest coaches in the game today, is unmatched."

White went on to praise Jakus as a "tireless worker who cares deeply for his players" with an "innate understanding of the current landscape in college athletics. He is a winner and is passionate about doing it the right way."

Jakus cited the stability of the FAU program under May.

"This program has been in such great hands, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for what Dusty May, his staff, and the players have accomplished," Jakus said. "FAU has been one of the best teams in the nation the last two years and I am so fortunate to carry on that tradition."

Jakus thanked White, FAU president Stacy Volnick and the Board of Trustees "for their belief in me and my vision for the future of the Owls. "

Jakus replaces May, who led FAU to the 2023 Final Four. May took the Owls to the NCAA Tournament the last two years, winning 60 games. The Owls, whose 2023-24 season ended with a 77-62 overtime loss to Northwestern Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, had never won an NCAA Tournament game before May arrived. He was 126-69 in six years at FAU.

"We are thrilled to welcome John and his family to the Florida Atlantic family," said FAU President Stacy Volnick said. "This is a tremendous time for the men's basketball team and I have every confidence John will continue this program's phenomenal trajectory."

ESPN analyst and former coach Fran Fraschilla praised the hire on social media writing the best thing he can say about it is "if you could combine Scott Drew and Mark Few you would get John Jakus."

Jakus served two stints on Drew's staff for a total of nine seasons, including the last three as the associate head coach. He was part of the Bears' national resurgence, which was highlighted by the program's 2021 national championship. Baylor made six NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced to the Sweet 16 twice with Jakus on staff.

The Bears' back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2021 and 2022 were the program's first conference championships since 1950.

Jakus gained extensive experience as a professional coach in Europe prior to joining the Baylor staff in 2012 as a graduate assistant. He was head coach and assistant general manager of ABA Strumica in Macedonia in 2010-11 and also worked with Athletes in Action as volunteer head coach for both NCAA and professional basketball trips and as international basketball head coach and director from 2005 to 2014.

With Jakus on staff, Baylor has consistently been among the nation's best offensive teams. Baylor and Gonzaga are the only two teams nationally to rank in the top five in three of the last four years. Baylor and Gonzaga are the only two with a top-10 offense in four straight years, entering 2023-24.

Jakus has helped Baylor land two top-five classes (three top-15 classes) over the last four seasons. Baylor and Duke are the only two programs that have top-five recruiting classes in both 2023 and 2024. He also helped Baylor land some of top names from the portal with the addition of eight Division I transfers in the last four years.

A Chicago native, Jakus graduated from Trinity International University with a Bachelor of Science in religious studies in 1999. He earned a master's degree in sport management from Baylor in 2014. Jakus and his wife, Sara, have three children, sons Brady and Cal and daughter Harper.

