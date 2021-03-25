Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Go add Jamie Drysdale now

Special to Yahoo Sports

Game 115. That's how long it took for the North Division to suffer its first postponement. While that's an impressive achievement considering the time and the cumulative number of players involved, any number of health issues greater than zero should be a concern.

A couple of teams are currently in protocol while at least one club is unknown as of writing, so make sure to check the latest news on RotoWire and our related hockey content to set your lineups and manage your rosters.

(Yahoo! rostered rates/stats as of March 25.)

FORWARDS

Andrew Copp, WPG (34 percent rostered)

Copp has quietly posted 25 points, only three off his career-high. With Winnipeg's top-six leading the way, it's easy to forget those lower on the depth chart. Copp and Adam Lowry have worked well together all season, though only the former offers a regular place on the Jets' power play, where he's racked up eight PPPs. Add 66 shots, a moderate supply of hits and blocks, and a major shorthanded role.

Oh, and did we mention Copp potted four goals Wednesday in Vancouver? That's right: FOUR GOALS.

Andre Copp could be on the cusp of a hot streak. (AP Photo/Peter Power)

Ryan Johansen, NSH (11 percent)

Remember when Johansen was traded straight up for Seth Jones? That deal probably favors the Blue Jackets, though the center proved to be a key part of the Preds' Cup run in 2017. Last year saw Johansen slip to 36 points in 68 games and this season has shown further regression with 11 in 25. However, there's promise in recent activity with three goals and four assists across the last 12, including one of each in a big win Sunday against the Stars. Nashville isn't the most attractive offense, but Johansen has a lot to offer and skates on the first unit with Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen.

Robby Fabbri, DET (8 percent)

Fabbri's campaign started on a down note with an eight-game protocol-related absence, but it didn't take long for him to shake off the rust and rack up the stats. And even though the Red Wings have been shut out the last two matchups, Fabbri managed five goals and an assist from the previous five — including supplying all the offense with a hat trick last Thursday. He's experienced issues staying healthy, but you have to like someone who can consistently contribute and regularly sees action with Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha.

Story continues

Jesper Bratt, NJ (6 percent)

As the 162nd selection from 2016, Bratt pleasantly surprised as a rookie with 35 points — including 12 on the man-advantage — while the following two seasons charted consistent courses. The 22-year-old is on pace for his best effort with 15 in 24 supplemented by 54 shots and a hit-per-game average. Bratt furthers his cause as a member of the Devils' top power play, where he's produced four PPAs. The future looks bright for Jersey and you can take advantage by adding one of its key pieces.

Milan Lucic, CGY (5 percent)

While Looch has generally been a player opponents hated to face, teammates love his effort and loyalty. Way back when, he could combine scoring and grit on the scoresheet. The offensive side dropped off through the years, but he's preserved the truculence. Four helpers across seven outings and secondary power-play duty boost Lucic's profile, but you're most likely grabbing him for the 97 hits and 29 PIM.

Mattias Janmark, CHI (4 percent)

Janmark has gone from important role player in Dallas to … important role player in Chicago. But wait, there's a twist. He used to operate on both special-teams groups, but mainly on the shorthanded side. With the Blackhawks, Janmark is receiving prominent minutes in both areas. That works out well on an especially potent power play where he's already eclipsed his previous high in PPPs with seven. And just when you thought this section was done touting Janmark, we drop the fact he's firing just less than two pucks on net per game.

Alexander Wennberg, FLA (4 percent)

Columbus' regimented style in recent years never suited Wennberg, so he opted to test free agency and ended up in Florida's more dynamic attack. For the most part, he's remained in the upper half of the depth chart. Wennberg has teamed up with Jonathan Huberdeau to tally five points over the last eight games — with four of those PPPs. And if you play with faceoff wins, we have good news as Wennberg has totaled 76 during the same span.

Troy Terry, ANH (2 percent)

Terry joins linemates Adam Henrique and Trevor Zegras as entries in this column with all three participating on Anaheim's lead man-advantage. He had his scoring streak — two goals and three assists — snapped at four Wednesday. Terry was scratched three times a few weeks ago but has turned it around with eight points and 17 shots across 10 appearances.

Defensemen

Ryan Suter, MIN (34 percent)

Suter is below his normal point pace with 12 through 31 games and only two on the power play, but he continues to be heavily involved in all situations. A PPG Tuesday and two helpers Wednesday are encouraging signs for the veteran, though it's well documented the Wild have underachieved on the man-advantage, and attacking chances could decrease after Matt Dumba returns. Suter's scoring has started to recover, and he can also help by chipping in with decent amounts of shots and blocks.

Ryan Graves, COL (31 percent)

Last season's breakout blueliner drew plenty of fantasy attention after accumulating nine goals, 17 assists, 134 shots, 112 hits, 150 blocks, and a league-leading plus-40. Graves' 2021 offensive stats fell off after only notching three helpers from his first 21 games, but he's rebounded with six in the last nine. During this latest stretch, he's also tacked on 15 shots, 10 hits, and blocks while registering a plus-11. Graves isn't consistent on the offensive end but adds enough in multiple categories to earn a place in your lineup.

Erik Cernak, TB (23 percent)

Like Graves, Cernak will never be associated as a scorer. But similar to the Avs' defender and his past connection with Cale Makar, Cernak will pick up points merely from skating with a talented partner — in this case, Mikhail Sergachev. The goal and nine assists may not seem impressive, but that's a lot for someone famous for physicality. On top of the 55 shots and plus-14, Cernak has improved his cause by contributing 57 hits, 35 blocks, and 23 PIM.

Jamie Drysdale, ANH (13 percent)

Drysdale has starred at every level, so it wasn't a shock to see him post 10 points from his first 14 AHL appearances. The 2020 Draft No. 6 selection and WJC winner delivered a goal and assist in his NHL debut while immediately slotting in on the Ducks' top power play. Anaheim is destined for another high draft pick and Drysdale boasts a lot of potential, so he should be allowed to develop with the parent club for the remainder of the season.

GOALTENDERS

Juuse Saros, NSH (49 percent)

When Saros was out earlier this month, Pekka Rinne fell to a 4.10 GAA and .879 save percentage in seven starts. Since the younger Finn came back, he's won two of three while stopping 118 of 120 shots. One could discount the achievement as Saros blanked the Red Wings, but you have to give him a lot of respect for stymying the Panthers in back-to-back road battles. The Preds have looked better lately and are poised to climb the Central Division standings with upcoming fixtures against Detroit (three), Chicago (three), and Dallas (two).

Filip Gustavsson, OTT (8 percent)

Gustavsson produced subpar AHL numbers over parts of four seasons, so it was surprising to see him dominate the Flames for his first NHL win Monday. The latest in a line of emergency Ottawa keepers kept it going Wednesday, turning back 28 of 29 Calgary shots. Despite this initial outburst, it's best to temper longer-term expectations for Gustavsson since he's never previously succeeded in North America, and Matt Murray could reassume lead goaltending duty after returning. But in the meantime, the young Swede makes for a nice fantasy fill-in.

(Players to consider from past columns: Adrian Kempe, Jordan Staal, Clayton Keller, Mats Zuccarello, Trevor Zegras, Vincent Trocheck, Pavel Zacha, Drake Batherson, Eeli Tolvanen, Martin Necas, Jason Robertson, Carter Verhaeghe, Travis Zajac, Paul Stastny, Alex Iafallo, Alex Killorn, Kasperi Kapanen, Tim Stutzle, Chandler Stephenson, Adam Henrique, Matt Grzelcyk, Mattias Ekholm, Josh Morrissey, Adam Boqvist, Devon Toews, Filip Hronek, Justin Schultz, Kevin Shattenkirk, Nick Leddy, Jake Bean, Thatcher Demko, Jake Oettinger, Kevin Lankinen, Mike Smith, Alex Nedeljkovic, Cam Talbot, Kaapo Kahkonen)