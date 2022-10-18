Fantasy Football Week 7: Defense rankings

Don't look now, but the New York Jets are starting to make waves across the NFL. And while fantasy football managers mostly focus on the offense, how rookie Breece Hall is taking the league by storm (and how their wide receiver corps is, while a talented bunch, a hard puzzle to solve in fantasy). Yet, it's the Gang Green defense that might be even more impressive.

The Jets' D/ST season standing isn't much to sneer at, but they've started to turn a corner over the last few weeks. The team's D/ST scored 20 points in a huge upset against the Green Bay Packers. That comes after they finished the week eighth in Week 5 and fifth in Week 4, respectively, in fantasy scoring.

And just as the offensive resurgence is being led by a rookie in Hall, so too is the defensive resurgence being led by another rookie — Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner."

Sauce Gardner has been on the key engines fueling the New York Jets' fantasy D/ST. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sauce was the first selection made by the Jets in the 2022 NFL draft, and so far, he's lived up to the billing. It's not hyperbole to say the rookie has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL through six weeks.

And it's not like the Jets have been facing some pushover teams, either. On the contrary — New York has already faced Baltimore, Cincinnati and most recently Green Bay, which gives more credit to their defense's production.

And they'll have a chance to deliver another great fantasy performance when you consider their Week 7 opponent. The Jets will take on a Broncos team that has a loaded defense and a walking disaster on offense, as the Russell Wilson experiment has not worked out in the slightest thus far.

Here's the defense position — check out where New York and the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

