Fantasy Football Week 7 Defense Rankings

The Bills have a stout defense on paper, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by their showing the last two weeks.

Buffalo got torn up by both the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs, allowing 25-plus points (42 to Tennessee!) and getting hurt on both the ground and the air.

They’ll get a clear bounce-back opportunity in Week 7, however, when they face the 0-6 Jets.

Check out the Bills and the rest of the DSTs in our analysts’ Week 7 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

